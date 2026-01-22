Dawn Thandeka King is said to be making a stellar comeback to eTV's Isitha: The Enemy

As tensions rise on the show, the veteran actress is set to reprise her role as Nomcebo in the gripping telenovela, adding her signature flair to the already intense storyline

This comes after Black Gold was canned, news that ignited a heated debate among fans and critics

‘Isitha: The Enemy’ announced an epic comeback by Dawn Thandeka King. Images: dawnthandeka_king

Source: Instagram

Seasoned South African actress Dawn Thandeka King is reported to be making a return to Isitha: The Enemy.

The 48-year-old actress, best known for her role as MaNgcobo on Uzalo, is set to reprise her character as Nomcebo Ngwenya in the eTV telenovela, two years after her exit.

Following Mbuso's mysterious death, tensions are at an all-time high, and fans are treated to a front-row seat to the drama and power struggles that threaten to tear relationships apart from the inside out.

According to TimesLIVE, Nomcebo returns with a relentless pursuit for the truth, approaching whoever she can to uncover the mystery.

Officially announcing her return to the show, Isitha: The Enemy shared stills from a scene on 22 January 2026 on Instagram, featuring Dawn Thandeka King in her element as she expressed determination to learn the truth about Mbuso's death.

"Ayeye, Nomcebo is determined to find out iqiniso, and nothing is going to stop her."

Dawn Thandeka King is returning to ‘Isitha: The Enemy’ to reprise her role as Nomcebo Ngwenya. Image: dawnthandeka_king

Source: Instagram

As secrets from the past begin to surface, the quest for the truth turns into a dangerous game of survival where no one is above suspicion. This latest twist has left viewers on the edge of their seats, navigating a web of betrayal where every revelation only deepens the mystery surrounding Mbuso's final moments.

Her return falls on the heels of Black Gold being cancelled following the shutdown of Paramount Africa's offices in South Africa, as well as the removal of the BET Africa channel on DStv.

Fans can look forward to watching Isitha: The Enemy on eTV (DStv channel 194) on weekdays, at 8:30 PM.

Fans react to Black Gold cancellation

Viewers were not happy with the announcement, with many expressing that they had begun to warm up to the show.

The decision was driven by a strategic shift towards streaming and resulted in the show being canned. Despite being treated to double-bill episodes towards the show's cancellation, many fans remained on edge about the end of Black Gold. Read some of their reactions to the announcement below.

mrcool_SIYA said:

"No!!! Was starting to enjoy it. Goodbye, Phanda Phanda Gang featuring Mancane."

water_gift added:

"They must move to 161 and start from EP1 because I am behind."

sebu_mokhoke wrote:

"I really enjoyed this telenovela, characters and storyline that did not drag. I'm gonna miss the music. Argh, I'm sad."

Mae_N posted:

"Wish they could move it to another channel, I am enjoying it, shem."

Khanya Mkangisa joins Young Famous & African

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Khanya Mkangisa joining the cast of Young Famous & African.

Ahead of the premiere of the new season, the TV personality and another South African musician were included in the star-studded cast, news that was met with vibrant reactions from the online community.

Source: Briefly News