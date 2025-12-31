BET Africa Bids Farewell: Black Gold Airs Double Episodes Ahead of Channel Shutdown
- BET_Africa is set to officially close down on January 1, 2026, marking the end of more than a decade of broadcasting popular African and international content on DStv and GOtv channels
- To give fans one last immersive send-off, the channel aired double episodes of its gripping South African telenovela Black Gold every day starting from December 22, 2025, accelerating the storyline to its dramatic conclusion before the final sign-off
- X users and fans of the show took to the comments section to share their views on the show's canning
Mzansi viewers are saying goodbye to a beloved staple as BET_Africa prepares to shut down operations.
BET_Africa will officially close its doors on January 1, 2026. This will mark the end of over ten years of delivering a mix of local flavour and international hits to African audiences.
Viewers will be left to reminisce about the impactful content that shaped the landscape of television in Africa.
Just two months ago, one of its shows, Black Gold, was joined by popular South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.
The closure forms part of Paramount Global's broader strategy to scale back linear TV services across regions, including Africa, Europe, and beyond, shifting focus towards streaming platforms and global content delivery.
BET Africa showcases double episodes of Black Gold
As part of its farewell, BET_Africa has showcased double episodes of the gripping South African telenovela, Black Gold, beginning December 22, 2025.
This decision aimed to accelerate the show's storyline, enthralling fans with an emotional lead-up to the series’ climactic conclusion, creating a buzz across social media.
About a month ago, BET_Africa came out to address the swirling rumours that Black Gold would be canned.
BET_Africa spokesperson Monde Twala had commented on the social media rumours, confirming that the show would end in 2025.
The news of the cancellation resurfaced on X after a user with the handle @Jabu_MacDonald posted a picture of Black Gold cast members with the caption:
"BET’s telenovela, co-produced by Black Brain, Black Gold officially comes to an end tomorrow, with double episodes airing from 18:30 on BET. The channel will no longer be available in Africa from 1 January 2026."
See the full post and its engagements below:
The news creates a social media buzz
Fans have taken to the microblogging platform X to express their feelings over the end of Black Gold.
Some comments revealed the emotional impact the show has had, with many sharing fond memories and commenting on the finale.
One user, @IzogieIzzy, asked:
"Then what will happen to the remaining episodes?"
Another user, @mrcool_SIYA, left a sombre comment, stating:
"No! I was beginning to enjoy it. Goodbye, Phanda Phanda Gang featuring Mancane."
@sebu_mokhoke shared a similar sentiment, saying:
"I really enjoyed this telenovela, characters and storyline that did not drag. I'm going to miss the music. Argh, I'm sad."
A fringe opinion about the show having been boring was stated by @MegacyGang, who commented:
"It was boring anyway."
Sweet Guluva makes his acting debut on Black Gold
Briefly News previously reported that influencer and reality TV star Sweet Guluva had joined the cast of BET's Black Gold.
