Former Isibaya and Hopeville actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has scored a role on Black Gold

Mlotshwa surprised her fans this week when she announced her latest character on her social media account

Industry colleagues and fans of the actress took to Mlotshwa's Instagram post to congratulate her

Businesswoman and actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa recently confirmed her latest role on Black Brain Pictures' telenovela Black Gold.

Mlotshwa recently made headlines when she announced her divorce from DJ Black Gold on social media.

The former Hopeville actress will star opposite fan-favourite actors Warren Masemola and Zamani Mbatha on the telenovela.

The award-winning actress confirmed on her Instagram account on Friday, 17 October 2025, that she's joined the BET_Africa TV show.

"I would like to introduce you to Azania Lwandle. Best security personnel in the security business. Catch me in black gold. #simplylive #simplylove #EmpressEnhle 🦋," said the star.

Social media reacts to the actress's latest character

Portia Manaka wrote:

"You have worked hard to get where you are. Here’s to many more acting gigs!🔥"

Shirley_Lerato reacted:

"When God shows up, he shows off💥."

Black Gold actress RealNomalanga said:

"She’s here to shake the room!🔥❤️."

Muvhango star Thandy Matlaila said:

"Yass 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

TV personality Nandi_Madida responded:

"You've been a flame🔥 and a talent since the Tshisha days. 😍."

Thulie_nomhle wrote:

"Yass, welcome queen, I can't wait for your debut💃💃."

Nokwnd replied:

"Booked and busy ke sana🙌."

Candy_magidimisa commented:

"God keeps showing off through you, Mbali. Keep shining, we are taking the notes. 🙌 😍❤️."

Mbatha8397 wrote:

"Yes.🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️ Effortlessly ever gorgeous Miss Mbali Mlotshwa❤️❤️❤️."

Fondantwithlovecakery reacted:

"My queen is back on the screens. 💃🏻♥️I can’t wait."

It's_sirsid replied:

"Your American accent in Blood Legacy was diabolical. 😂😂😂 You're a hustler! @enhlembali_ @netflixsa."

Nkanyisobhengu said:

"I am so honoured to work with you on the same production. It's my first time, and you are a breath of fresh air. I love your vibe, your spirit, your warm heart❤️❤️."

Scandal! and The Queen actor Lebohang_Msiza replied:

"Let’s go, Sis."

Tishkubs_ said:

"Yoh, miss secure! Well, everyone will get lost and ask the way, and there you are. Even if you know the way, you will still see a beautiful history. 😂"

Neolebotshe commented:

"❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥."

Shadrack.ntaka replied

"We are ready, my sister."

Businesswoman Norma.mngoma praised the actress and responded:

"The queen ❤️❤️❤️👑👑."



Sphiekay reacted:

"You are effortlessly beautiful Miss Mlotshwa.❤️."

Uzalo actress Asavela_m responded:

"Asikho (we are not) ready kodwa siphakathi," (but, we are within).

Mbali Ngiba and Thulani Mtshweni join Black Gold

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that fan-favourite South African actors Mbali Ngiba, who starred in Umkhokha: The Curse and Thulani Mtsweni, who starred in Isidingo, were the latest stars to join Black Gold.

The popular actors will star alongside fan-favourite thespians Sello Maake KaNcube and Dawn Thandeka King.

South Africans recently took to social media to respond to the upcoming series, which is led by TV presenter and actress Nomalanga Shozi.

