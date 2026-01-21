After news of her break up with her boyfriend Archie Masebe circulated, Slee Ndlovu is apparently choosing violence

The former reality TV personality allegedly fired shots at her former partner, seemingly criticising him for failing to show up for his responsibilities

The online community was divided in opinions about the couple's sudden split and Slee's alleged criticism, flooding the comment section to share their two cents on the matter

In the wake of her rumoured split from her former partner, Slee Ndlovu’s recent actions suggest that the breakup was far from amicable.

The former Real Housewives of Durban star and her ex-boyfriend Archie Masebe championed a love that many admired, and for many fans who've witnessed Slee's journey over the years, they were finally happy to see "the Boss Lady" let her guard down and love loudly and proudly.

However, as they say, all good things must come to an end, and sadly, the couple's love story ended in tears.

Just days after the news of their break up began circulating, lovergirl Slee appears to have left the building, scrubbing her social media of the once-celebrated romance and replacing sweet tributes with sharp, cryptic updates that signal a definitive end to her chapter with Archie Masebe.

On 16 January 2026, the businesswoman shared a post signalling that the soft, open version of herself that the public previously saw is now closed for business.

"My peace? Untouchable. My boundaries? Bulletproof. You either show up right or get out. This isn’t a glow-up. It’s a lockdown. And mama’s got the keys."

However, it was her Instagram story that raised eyebrows and gave the online community a closer look at the pair's seemingly rocky relationship.

Gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a screenshot of Slee's alleged post on 20 January, where she seemingly called out Masebe's alleged failure to meet expectations.

"Amanye amadoda ayasebenza, wena you are busy being an influencer. Usebenzanini, bad bad?"

In English, the post directly translates to, "Other men are working, you are busy being an influencer. When are you going to work, bad bad?"

The term "bad bad" is local slang used to describe a "baddie," a woman characterised by her striking physical appearance and impeccable fashion sense, who makes maintaining a high-glamour aesthetic a top priority.

By referring to the man she once referred to as her husband as a "bad bad," Slee suggests that Masebe was more concerned about his public image and looking good, rather than working hard to maintain his lifestyle.

This subtle jab suggests that while he was focused on looking the part for social media, Masebe failed to put in the necessary effort to back up the persona behind closed doors, something that may have been the final straw for Slee.

What many fans saw as "couple goals" appears to have collapsed right in front of their eyes, leaving a trail of deleted memories and a public fallout.

While Masebe's Instagram profile returns to its private state, fans are only given one side of an increasingly fractured story, leaving them to interpret Slee’s spicy captions as the final word.

See Slee Ndlovu's posts below.

Social media reacts to Slee Ndlovu's alleged post

The online community was stunned by Slee's alleged jab towards her former partner, with many criticising her for slamming what she once loved.

NissyPrada asked:

"So she didn’t know he was a bad bad before?"

MathapeloC_ said:

"She dated him, knowing very well he’s broke and useless mos? This girlie is such a loser!"

M0lebogeng slammed Slee Ndlovu:

"Lmao, this is so unnecessary, and she's old for such. Loser behaviour."

Lholo was shocked:

"I can’t believe Miss 'Financially Overstretched' speaks this way."

Misskaykhum was not impressed:

"Publicly trash-talking an ex is so whack."

