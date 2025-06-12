Mzansi Admires Slee Ndlovu and Her Man Archie Masebe: “Such a Good-Looking Couple”
- South Africans couldn't help but admire Slee Ndlovu and her new man, Archie Masebe
- The lovely couple shared new pictures from their recent outing, and social media users are eating up the cute couple content
- Mzansi appreciates their good looks and love story, saying they looked perfect together
Slee Ndlovu and her new man are the talk of the town, and followers are loving their almost picture-perfect love story.
Slee Ndlovu and Archie Masebe flaunt their love
Coming from making an official boyfriend reveal, Slee Ndlovu has been on cloud nine and enjoying being a gone girl.
The former Real Housewives of Durban star is embracing her new era, flaunting her relationship and declaring her undying love for her man through poetry and scripture.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
In their latest snaps, Slee and her partner, Archie Masebe, were captured out and about, and her glow was unmistakable. She captioned her pictures with a scripture from Proverbs 18:22, which speaks of finding "the one":
"When God sends you the right person, you’ll recognise them. They won’t bring drama, confusion or stress. Instead, they’ll offer peace, confirmation and love."
In a separate post, Masebe alluded to the blessing of experiencing life with his partner and creating memories together:
"There are some experiences in life that are too beautiful to put into words. Love you deeply, @slee_thebosslady."
Here's what Mzansi said about Slee Ndlovu and her man
Fans can't get enough of Slee's newfound happiness, and said she deserves it:
sirleb007 wrote:
"You look so good together. I really wish your relationship blossoms in parts of you that you never imagined have seeds."
Ntebo_Mo said:
"She looks so happy. I'm so happy for her."
bosslady_za admired the couple:
"They are such a good-looking couple."
lee_love2906 posted:
"You totally deserve this love."
sheis.dumii.mbatha added:
"Thokoza, @slee_thebosslady, you deserve all the love and good things coming your way, please, camagu."
farirayim admired Slee Ndlovu:
"Love looks great on you, it fits like a glove."
Slee Ndlovu exits The Real Housewives of Durban for good
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared that fans will now have to get used to seeing more of Slee Ndlovu on their Instagram feed and less on their televisions after she dropped a bombshell.
The reality TV star and businesswoman revealed that she was stepping away from the cast of The Real Housewives of Durban.
The publication reports that Slee intends to be present in her children's lives and doesn't want to miss out on milestones, like her daughter's transition to university:
"They did invite me back, but I opted out. My eldest child completed her matric last year, and we’re now preparing for university. I wanted to be present for this important transition.
Moreover, Slee said she needed to refocus on her interior decorating business, Mawesi Space Styling, which she felt was being neglected:
"I felt my company was being neglected. Since I started filming, I’ve struggled to take on clients. The shooting schedule always coincided with peak home renovation periods when people most needed my services. Without availability, you can’t generate income – I needed to refocus."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za