South Africans couldn't help but admire Slee Ndlovu and her new man, Archie Masebe

The lovely couple shared new pictures from their recent outing, and social media users are eating up the cute couple content

Mzansi appreciates their good looks and love story, saying they looked perfect together

Mzansi is loving the couple content from Slee Ndlovu and her new man, Archie Masebe. Images: slee_thebosslady, archiemasebe

Slee Ndlovu and her new man are the talk of the town, and followers are loving their almost picture-perfect love story.

Slee Ndlovu and Archie Masebe flaunt their love

Coming from making an official boyfriend reveal, Slee Ndlovu has been on cloud nine and enjoying being a gone girl.

The former Real Housewives of Durban star is embracing her new era, flaunting her relationship and declaring her undying love for her man through poetry and scripture.

Slee Ndlovu declared her love for her man, Archie Masebe. Image: slee_thebosslady

In their latest snaps, Slee and her partner, Archie Masebe, were captured out and about, and her glow was unmistakable. She captioned her pictures with a scripture from Proverbs 18:22, which speaks of finding "the one":

"When God sends you the right person, you’ll recognise them. They won’t bring drama, confusion or stress. Instead, they’ll offer peace, confirmation and love."

In a separate post, Masebe alluded to the blessing of experiencing life with his partner and creating memories together:

"There are some experiences in life that are too beautiful to put into words. Love you deeply, @slee_thebosslady."

Here's what Mzansi said about Slee Ndlovu and her man

Fans can't get enough of Slee's newfound happiness, and said she deserves it:

sirleb007 wrote:

"You look so good together. I really wish your relationship blossoms in parts of you that you never imagined have seeds."

Ntebo_Mo said:

"She looks so happy. I'm so happy for her."

bosslady_za admired the couple:

"They are such a good-looking couple."

Mzansi said Slee Ndlovu deserved the happiness she's experiencing. Image: archiemasebe

lee_love2906 posted:

"You totally deserve this love."

sheis.dumii.mbatha added:

"Thokoza, @slee_thebosslady, you deserve all the love and good things coming your way, please, camagu."

farirayim admired Slee Ndlovu:

"Love looks great on you, it fits like a glove."

Slee Ndlovu exits The Real Housewives of Durban for good

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared that fans will now have to get used to seeing more of Slee Ndlovu on their Instagram feed and less on their televisions after she dropped a bombshell.

The reality TV star and businesswoman revealed that she was stepping away from the cast of The Real Housewives of Durban.

The publication reports that Slee intends to be present in her children's lives and doesn't want to miss out on milestones, like her daughter's transition to university:

"They did invite me back, but I opted out. My eldest child completed her matric last year, and we’re now preparing for university. I wanted to be present for this important transition.

Moreover, Slee said she needed to refocus on her interior decorating business, Mawesi Space Styling, which she felt was being neglected:

"I felt my company was being neglected. Since I started filming, I’ve struggled to take on clients. The shooting schedule always coincided with peak home renovation periods when people most needed my services. Without availability, you can’t generate income – I needed to refocus."

