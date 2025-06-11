Social media reflected on the famous Uthando Nesthembu episode that helped make Musa Mseleku famous

A clip from the episode saw the polygamist gifting his wives brand new Mercedes-Benzes

Despite the lavish gifts, Mzansi women claimed they'd never settle for polygamy

Fans weighed in on Musa Mseleku gifting his wives cars on ‘Uthando Nesthembu.’ Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Uthando Nesthembu is topping trends after a clip from the famous Mercedes-Benz episode made the rounds online.

Musa Mseleku gifts wives new cars

Nearly a month since Musa Mseleku confirmed the season finale of his popular reality show, Uthando Nesthembu, fans reflected on the show's highs and lows.

Eight seasons in, fans have seen the Mseleku clan grow in front of their eyes, from welcoming grandkids to the famous polygamist finding wife number five.

Now, as the season wraps up, peeps looked back at the episode that helped make polygamy famous.

sa_daily23 shared a clip from earlier in the show when Mseleku gifted his three wives, MaNgwabe, MaYeni, and MaCele, brand new Mercedes-Benzes.

Musa Mseleku gifted his three wives Mercedes-Benzes. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

In the episode, Mseleku blindfolded his wives and took them for a ride without revealing the destination. He spoke about how frustrated they were:

"I'm driving with them, and no one is happy. They're complaining about the blindfolds, that they're too tight and their eyes are sore."

Screams and cheers erupted in the dealership as the teary Mseleku wives were met with their new rides, saying they never saw it coming:

Here's what Mzansi said about the video

The ladies argued that the episode never made them desire polygamy, contrary to what the caption suggests:

zanele_jamjam said:

"Nope. No material things would make me want is’thembu."

tsholofetsok wrote:

"I would rather go to the office and work."

bathabile_amantle2018 posted:

"Even if it's Mr Patrice Motsepe, I would never, shame. You can even be a millionaire, I'm not sharing my partner."

lamamero123 added:

"Every time I see isthembu, I push harder at work and ask for more hours. I refuse to be so poor that I will settle for isthembu."

sylviaramaru argued:

"I hate Isithembu with my whole being. I would rather be a workaholic to provide for myself."

South African women said nothing would make them join a polygamous marriage, not even 'Uthando Nesthembu. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, other social media users discussed how things changed so rapidly within the Mseleku clan:

ndiletra_2020 said:

"Ncoow, look how nice it was. Then he had to go and ruin such a beautiful thing by getting a fifth wife."

u_jabulile wrote:

"Now he doesn't have money, he couldn’t even pay for his hospital bills."

simphiwe.b.zwane added:

"Then they sent him to the hospital after."

infinitysboh_mnisi posted:

"Now it's like they don't even know who he is. God, Women will never change."

Musa Mseleku bonds with his newborn

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a picture of Musa Mseleku bonding with his newborn from his fifth wife.

Mzansi criticised the reality TV star for only spending time with his baby in his car or at his first wife's house. Peeps speculated that Mseleku was avoiding going to his new wife's house as he may not have paid lobola for her yet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News