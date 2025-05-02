Businessman Musa Mseleku took to his social media account on Thursday to confirm the season finale of Uthando Nes'Thembu

Social media users took to his Instagram post to drag the polygamist for belittling his wives on the show

Viewers of the reality TV show were surprised when MaYeni yelled at Mseleku in the finale, while others criticised him for mentioning MaKhumalo's infertility again

Musa Mseleku announces season finale of 'Uthando Nesthembu'. Image: MusaMseleku

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star and polygamist Musa Mseleku has confirmed the season 8 finale of Uthando Nes'Thembu.

Mseleku trended on social media on Thursday, 1 May evening when he mentioned MaKhumalo's infertility and had a fallout with MaYeni.

The businessman took to his Instagram account on Thursday, 1 May to thank South Africans for supporting the show.

South Africans took to his social media post to criticise him for "mistreating" his wives on the reality TV show.

South Africans drag Musa

ChichiFrancis1 said:

"You are such a vile person. Mayeni saw through you. That "voetsek" was not loud enough."

NokuMhlanga wrote:

"You don't throw the infertility card to someone you claim to love every time you don't get your way. That was low."

@Jabu_Macdonald responded:

"Musa’s biggest mistake is meddling in his wives’ issues. Some things don’t require his involvement, and now it seems like he’s the one causing them to fight."

RWtrotter replied:

"You lot need therapy. The show is no longer interesting; the toxicity is way too much. Love and light."

@_FentseM said:

"MaYeni seems like a very unpleasant person to be around and every time she has an issue with something she wants to bring up everything else that's offended her, now she's going back to the issue of being called delusional, again."

@Miss_Thiqueness wrote:

"I can see where Sne learnt her lack of accountability. Why couldn’t he just apologize to Mayeni and show empathy that he hurt her feelings?"

@LesediiShezi wrote:

"Every time MaKhumalo doesn’t agree with Musa, he will raise the fact that she can’t have kids. All the time, what a weak man."

@Attandile replied:

"I’ll never feel sorry for Musa when MaYeni wacks him! Usile lo tata what he said about MaKhumalo is so out of pocket."

@tseepati said:

"I don’t like the way Musa spoke about Makhumalo her not being able to conceive is not by choice. She wanted to conceive through IVF but instead Musa went and impregnated a 20-year-old he later married."

@Michele_Phaahla responded:

"Which wife did MaKhumalo undermine? I’m sorry but Mseleko is full of it. MaK was quiet throughout the season now his trying to poke her on the last episode so they can start another season using her words against her."

Businessman Musa Mseleku confirms the season finale of 'Uthando Nesthembu'. Image: MzansiMagic

Source: Instagram

Source: Briefly News