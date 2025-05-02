MaYeni, Musa Mseleku's second wife, became the ultimate fan favourite during Season 8 of Uthando Nes'thembu by standing up to her husband and the other wives

The fight between MaYeni and Mseleku on the season finale went viral, sparking a mix of reactions from social media users who either praised or criticised her boldness

Fans and critics alike discussed the drama, with some suggesting the conflict was staged for ratings, while others applauded MaYeni for bringing raw content to the show

MaYeni did not come to play this season of Uthando Nes'thembu. Musa Mseleku's second wife, Nokukhanya Yeni, was the ultimate fan favourite during Season 8 as she did what Mzansi has always wanted the wives to do: stand up to Mseleku.

MaYeni and Mseleku's fight on season finale splits SA

Uthando Nes'thembu Season 8 kept South Africans glued to their seats with the unending drama and fights that unfolded throughout the show. Fans could not help but notice how MaYeni consistently stood her ground against other wives and her husband.

The star charted social media trends when a video of her fight with Musa Mseleku on the season finale went viral. The clip shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, by a user with the handle @_mashesha shows Mseleku storming out after a heated exchange with his outspoken second wife. Watch the video below:

SA reacts to MaYeni and Mseleku's fight

As expected, social media users shared their unfiltered reactions to the video. Some praised MaYeni for not tolerating Mseleku's nonsense, while others labelled her a disrespectful wife. However, others said the stars were pretending to fight for clout.

@J_swegga said:

"She's definitely dating someone."

@Moss28858202 wrote:

"Musa is a smart man🤣🤣🤣 I don't see his contract with the channel ending soon."

@Sanele_Nathi commented:

"In conclusion, MaYeni single-handedly carried season 8. She gave us raw and unfiltered content 😭😭😭, I hope they’re coming back for season 9 because I need more of Shibase’s scenes."

@ZandileClock added:

"Why is she disrespecting him like that?🙆🏾‍♀️ Yohhh…that’s sad."

@FloydMashi21638 wrote:

"Surely nothing hurts a man better than that, "DISRESPECT"🧍‍♂️"

@Mthandeni975 said:

"Mara vele this MaYeni woman is very stressful to deal with, she's never happy about anything yoh 😭"

@NkanyiG noted:

"Good acting. This is what keeps their viewership figures high. Content creators know their stuff. Oh, l have never watched even a single episode by the way🫣"

@beauchamp_lord commented:

"MaYeni stood on bizness! Musa not only called her delusional but also said she’s mad. Come on, that’s just plain nonsense."

