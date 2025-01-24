South African polygamist Musa Mseleku has returned to the TV screens along with his four wives

MaYeni stole hearts on Uthando Nes'thembu Season 8 because of her nature, as people said, she is down to earth and very direct

People hailed her for being real and for taking no nonsense but also for placing her family above everyone else

Fans say MaYeni on 'Uthando Nes'thembu' is the realest of the houewives. Image: Rogan Ward

Source: Getty Images

Season eight of Mzansi's favourite reality TV show, Uthando Nes'thembu, is in full swing, and MaYeni is still bolder than ever.

Mzansi says MaYeni is a fave on Uthando Nes'thembu

It is back to regular programming as one of the most successful reality TV shows in Mzansi has returned. Fans are feasting on the drama in the Mseleku household. With wife number five making her debut, peeps are at the edge of their seats.

In the debut episodes, MaYeni stole the show with her cheeky response to the producers.

Fans say MaYeni is their favourite housewife on 'Uthando Nes'thembu'. Image: Rogan Ward

Source: Getty Images

X user @Ketso28 posted photos of MaYeni saying she would continue being delusional when the products asked her what fans could expect from her this season.

Ketso said MaYeni will always remain her favourite wife out of all the four wives

Mzansi debates who is their favourite wife

Viewers seemed to agree that MaYeni is the ultimate fave because she is very family-orientated and protects her own. They also pointed out that she is very respectful but is not afraid to put a person in their place, including Musa Mseleku.

@MissRaborifi laughed:

"She is saying delulu is the solulu."

@siiwe_ said:

"And she is very beautiful."

@Nanazi45230605 gushed:

"My absolute fave."

@Nqobie31stated:

"She has always bee my favourite. From Day 1."

@tklradebe gushed:

"MaYeni is the realest."

@MissVee_76 said:

"She does not care for noneneses. Please, I love her."

@pinkwallss shared:

"Me too. She's so calm but does not take nonsense from anybody. She is very respectful and loves her family but will not let anybody disrespect her family. We love you Mayeni."

@teffo_ME said:

"Me too. I do not like those pretenders, especially MaKhumalo."

Musa Mseleku on wife number 5

In a previous report from Briefly News, TV host and reality TV star Musa Mseleku opened up about introducing another wife to his family.

A photo of his fifth wife went viral on social media in 2024. The star also trended on social media in 2024 when he revealed that he spends R30,000 per month on groceries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News