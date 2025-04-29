Musician and sound engineer, Ayabulela Phakade aka AyaProw has broken his silence about working for MacG

The South African producer was reportedly fired by controversial podcaster MacG on Podcast and Chill in 2022

South Africans have called on Minnie Dlamini to sue the controversial broadcaster for the nasty remarks he made on his show

MacG's former employee, Ayabulela Phakade aka Ayaprow has dragged him on social media after the broadcaster insulted TV personality, Minnie Dlamini on Podcast and Chill.

Phakade claims that MacG is a terrible person after the former YFM radio personality got called out by Dlamini's ex-boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa.

The former Podcast and Chill sound producer took to his X account on Monday, 28 April to open up about his former boss.

@Ayaprow_biggfun said: "Time is such an amazing thing. Y'all finally clocking it without me having to explain to you. MacG is a terrible person and y'all haven't seen half of it."

His comment comes after social media user, @TeeTouchza shared that the sound producer was the only person who was not afraid of MacG and got fired for it.

An insider from the podcast revealed to Zimoja in 2022 that Ayaprow was dismissed after he released his album.

The source adds that MacG hates anyone doing better than him and he got jealous when Aya announced that he was releasing an album.

"From what I know Aya's contract ends in April 2023. MacG has shot a few podcasts using other people and not Aya's company", said another source.

South Africans respond to Ayaprow's comment

@VillageGuluva wrote:

"He really doesn't deserve this from you bro, guy highly rates you, but you're throwing him to the wolves."

@LarryMcdust said:

"You seem to be the one holding a grudge honestly, because dude gave you a shout out today and you haven’t said anything nice I wonder why?"

@_iamTeezaKF wrote:

"You only say it now because you were fired. All along you didn't say anything, now that you no longer part of the show you talk all sh*t because you not man enough to face him."

@ZandileClock said:

"I thought you were sacked cause you forgot what you were there for and always wanted to speak on the podcast (which was very awkward) and you wanted the spotlight by even printing t-shirts saying you're the sound guy on Podcast and Chill. I guess we all got it wrong then.?"

@godzin86 responded:

"I thought your fallout was when you guys decided that he is gonna use your company for distribution and only for him to go to bigger distributor without running it by you first."

@sbabuli4 said:

"Lmao dude we’re adults here. We were always complaining about you on the YouTube comment section. You wanted to take over “cima leShow” “ayvalwe leShow” switching off mics Willy nilly, you deserved to be kicked out."

Video of MacG's vulgar questions resurface on UK TV

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this April that an old video of the Podcast and Chill host, MacG speaking vulgarly on a UK TV emerged on social media this past weekend.

The podcaster who has been a hot topic after insulting Minnie Dlamini had one of his past moments on international TV come up.

Some people looked back on his past conduct, and an old video of him representing South Africa went viral.

Online users discussed MacG's terrible moment while appearing on an international television channel.

