South African controversial podcaster Mac G made some nasty remarks about Minnie Dlamini on his podcast

The star and his co-host, Sol Phenduka, were debating why Minnie can't seem to keep a man

Many netizens called on Minnie Dlamini to sue the controversial podcaster for the nasty remarks he made

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mac G made nasty remarks about Minnie Dlamini. Image: Oupa Bopape/Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Mac G once again made disparaging comments about Minnie Dlamini. The media personality's relationship with Dr Brian Monaisa came to an end, which left people wondering why they broke up.

SA calls on Minnie to sue Mac G

Social media has been buzzing once again as the controversial podcaster Mac G made some nasty remarks about Minnie Dlamini after her breakup with cosmetic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa.

Recently, an online user @Khanyi_Magubane called on the media personality to sue Mac G after making those nasty remarks on his podcast with his co-host Sol Phenduka.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See the video below:

Netizens react to peeps calling on Minnie to sue Mac G

Shortly after the online user shared on social media that Minnie Dlamini should sue the podcaster, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@NKOSIKATI said:

"She must sue him for what? Mac G says maybe she’s smelling. Akakasho kutsi liyanuka vele."

@Lemiekayz wrote:

"She’ll have to prove that her item is not smelly."

@stray_talk0031 commented:

"Court is not social media, they want proof and witnesses. Macg will call Minnie a bitter ex.... Who will testify about her bath products? Kunyiwe once."

@msotho08 responded:

"There is something MacG isn't telling us, he has been making hateful remarks abt Mini ever since he started Chillers, or maybe he once wanted but never got🤔I think he is being petty and childish. I mean, how long is he gonna come for Mini this hard? Apologise, Macg, we love your work."

@NomaGee5 replied:

"MacG is not a nice person. He will interview someone today. The next day/week, he'll speak ill about that person. Yoh haii. I stopped watching him a long time ago."

@Masemza_SP stated:

"Perhaps you should've used the same energy when she was busy damaging Itumeleng Khune's reputation. Why are we as a society promoting bofebe... what is she teaching young girls, with her behaviour...Focus on your life sesi, tlogela tša batho."

Netizens reacted to the nasty remarks Mac G made about Minnie Dlamini. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Minnie Dlamini unfazed by Dr Brian Monaisa's break-up announcement

Briefly News previously reported that South African actress Minnie Dlamini seems not to have time to address her break-up from Dr Brian Monaisa after their controversial split. The popular doctor confirmed that he parted ways with the media personality in a social media statement.

Our girl Minnie Dlamini is focusing on securing the bag, amid her break-up from Dr Brian, after just a few months of dating. Rumours about the former couple's split started making the rounds on social media when they deleted each other's pictures from their pages.

Social media users showed Minnie some love on her post. Many could not get enough of The Honeymoon actress's natural beauty.

Source: Briefly News