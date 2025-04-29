Outspoken Mzansi music executive Nota Baloyi has seemingly come to the defence of podcaster Mac G, who faces criticism over crude comments made about Minnie Dlamini

Baloyi tweeted that DSTV channel 'Moja Love' is trying to stop Mac G’s career, and people should rise to stop them from doing so

Local netizens reacted on social media to criticise Baloyi, while some agreed by saying the channel’s track record puts it in a negative light

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Controversial South African music executive Nota Baloyi seemingly said that DSTV channel Moja Love is trying to curb the career of outspoken podcaster Mac G.

Recently, Mac G has suffered criticism for a crude comment about actor Minnie Dlamini, and entrepreneur Baloyi has seemingly defended the podcaster, saying Moja Love must be stopped.

Music executive Nota Baloyi said Moja Love is trying harm Mac G's career. Image: Lavidanota and macgunleashed.

Source: Instagram

Baloyi, who has butted heads online with Gareth Cliff, claimed the channel is trying to harm Mac G’s career after they released a statement addressing his comments about Dlamini.

Nota Baloyi seemingly defends Mac G

Read Baloyi's comment on his X account:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to his X account, Baloyi said Moja Love is trying to stop Mac G and that people should not let them win.

Minnie Dlamini

https://www.tiktok.com/@chillers_fanpage/video/7497143662439107895

Moja Love released a statement about Mac G’s comments about women following the remark about Dlamini but Baloyi believes the channel has ulterior motives.

Mac G made his comment in the video below:

Following Mac G’s comments, Dlamini gave a short response as local fans continued to discuss the frequency of the podcaster making crude comments about women.

Mac G has been constant trouble over his comments made about women. Image: macgunleashed.

Source: Instagram

Fans are divided over Balyi’s tweet

Local netizens reacted on social media with mixed opinions with some saying the music executive is right to question Moja Love while others criticised him for defending Mac G.

AvhusahoMa asked Baloyi a question:

“Wena, where do you get all the information, Lavida?”

TheoYRN_ wants Baloyi to keep quiet:

“Shut up.”

Mbuso_Mawande defended Mac G:

“Mac employs a lot of women. In a country with the highest unemployment, they'll want them all to be jobless, because their emotions matter more.”

Djbinvo1 agreed with Baloyi:

“Just because you guys want him off on that slot he got on Mzansi magic also because he's the competition. Firstly deal with Siyacela and come back to have a say. Okwamanje ningathula your point is invalid at the moment.”

Dolukhulu said Moja Love is defending Dlamini:

“There's someone in Moja Love management that has a crush on Minnie. There's no way they will release this statement while they have a show where a young boy beats his girlfriend every day that's promoting GBV for airing such shows.”

Tlokwa_ said Mac G does not belong on TV:

“Whatever they decide! I hope they block his show cos it belongs on YouTube.”

Ngqoko_Phakama is not a fan of Moja Love:

“If people can understand the content that Moja Love in terms of the damaging psychological impact it has on black people. This is the network from the devil.”

LuzukoDlabazana critisiced Moja Love:

“Moja Love is the last organisation to act holier than thou. They employ even worse people and produce nauseating content about black people and women. They have zero moral ground to even say a single word. This is just a publicity stunt.”

Toxicprince_rsa blamed Dlamini:

“Minnie called DStv executives and cried.”

THETJi1 said Mac G should be punished:

“There should be consequences for what ppl say about others on public platforms though.”

Sol Phenduka claps back at women-hating claims

As reported by Briefly News, Podcast and Chill host Sol Pendhuka clapped back at a fan’s claim that he hates women by sneding a cheeky response on X.

Phenduka was criticised over the decorations for his seven year daughter and he simply laughed off suggestions that he hates women.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News