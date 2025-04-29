South African media personality Minnie Dlamini recently responded to the nasty comments Mac G made about her

The controversial podcaster claimed that the actress could have an unusual smell on her private part, which makes it difficult for her to keep a man

This all happened after the actress and popular cosmetic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa confirmed their breakup

Minnie Dlamini reacted to Mac G's degrading comments. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Mac G once again made disparaging comments about Minnie Dlamini. The media personality's relationship with Dr Brian Monaisa ended, leaving people wondering why they broke up.

Recently, the Love Never Lies South Africa host, Minnie Dlamini, made headlines on social media after Mac G and his co-host Sol Phenduka decided to make nasty comments about her body odour being the reason why she can't keep a man.

In a recent TikTok post, Dlamini seemingly responded to the podcasters' nasty comments with a video, which she captioned: "Respectfully ... What The F"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Minnie's response to Mac G

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Minnie Dlamini's response to the derogatory comments the podcaster made about her. Here's what they had to say:

Blueprint wrote:

"I love the way u love me so loudly Dr Brian."

Mpilo said:

"The streets are cold, mama, should have stayed in your marriage."

Cofullancy.co commented:

"Mac G was right aii."

Lulu 🇿🇦 mentioned:

"I hope you still have the Porsche."

Mac G gets vulgar on UK TV

Meanwhile, a netizen shared a video proving that Mac G has no filter when it comes to making sexual comments. The old video of Mac G went viral with 100,000 views amid his latest controversy over Minnie Dlamini.

In a video posted by @_mashesha, Mac G appeared on a British news TV broadcast where hosts were discussing soccer. The host of the Podcast and Chill appeared as a South African Manchester United fan. Mac G proceeded to name three football players and asked the hosts who they would marry, kill, and sleep with, but he used the f-word. The hosts on the British news show were taken aback. Mac G was immediately taken off air as they apologised for his vulgar language.

The incident is similar to another where Mac G, who got a chance to interview American singer Ari Lennox. The interview was cut short when he asked Ari a vulgar question, to which she responded with shock. Many South Africans remarked on how badly he represented the country while talking to the American singer.

Minnie Dlamini reacted to Mac G's nasty comments. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini unfazed by Dr Brian Monaisa's break-up announcement

Briefly News previously reported that South African actress Minnie Dlamini seems not to have time to address her break-up from Dr Brian Monaisa after their controversial split. The popular doctor confirmed that he parted ways with the media personality in a social media statement.

Our girl Minnie Dlamini is focusing on securing the bag, amid her break-up from Dr Brian, after just a few months of dating. Rumours about the former couple's split started making the rounds on social media when they deleted each other's pictures from their pages.

Social media users showed Minnie some love on her post. Many could not get enough of The Honeymoon actress's natural beauty.

Dr Monaisa defends Minnie Dlamini amid their break-up

The hate against Minnie Dlamini was so amplified that the ex responsible for the break-up had to step in to protect her. Briefly News reported that the celebrity doctor, Brian Monaisa slammed Sol Phenduka and Macg's comments about his former girlfriend, Minnie Dlamini.

The Podcast and Chill hosts trended on social media over the past weekend when they discussed Dlamini romance with Monaisa and speculated about the actress' body odour.

The celebrity doctor took to his Instagram story on Sunday, 27 April, to slam the podcaster's comments about his ex-girlfriend.

He wrote: "@macgunleashed, what cap is this? I think you and @solphenduka have really shown us all that you have a problem with successful women!"

Monaisa added that he stands for the integrity of women, as they are hardworking and respectful people who deserve more from the podcasters.

