MacG of Podcast and Chill has been a hot topic after insulting Minnie Dlamini recently, and one of his past moments on international TV came up

Some people looked back on his past conduct, and an old video of him representing South Africa went viral

Online users discussed MacG's terrible moment while appearing on an international television channel

MacG made recent derogatory comments about Minnie Dlamini following her breakup with Dr Brian Monaisa. X users who watched a snippet of the Podcast and Chill episode were reminded of how vulgar the podcast host can be.

MacG's past messy UK TV appearance resurfaces after he roasted Minnie Dlamini on 'Podcast and Chill'. Image: macgunleashed / @minniedlamini

A netizen shared a video proving that MacG has no filter when it comes to making sexual comments. The old video of MacG went viral with 100,000 views amid his latest controversy over Minnie Dlamini.

MacG gets vulgar on UK TV

In a video posted by @_mashesha, MacG appeared on a British news TV broadcast where hosts were discussing soccer. The host of the Podcast and Chill appeared as a South African Manchester United fan. MacG proceeded to name three football players and asked the hosts who they would marry, kill, and sleep with, but he used the f-word. The hosts on the British news show were taken aback. MacG was immediately taken off air as they apologised for his vulgar language. Watch the video of MacG on international TV:

MacG offends Ari Lennox

The incident is similar to another where MacG who got a chance to interview American singer Ari Lennox. The interview was cut short when he asked Ari a vulgar question to which she responded with shock. Many South Africans remarked on how badly he represented the country while talking to the American singer.

MacG once left Ari Lennox mortified during an interview. Image: Paras Griffin

Briefly News reported that MacG made other rude remarks about Minnie Dlamini on Podcast and Chill. The host of the pocast compared Minnie Dlamini to Zodwa Wabantu who is an exotic dancer.

SA floored by throwback of MacG

Some viewers remarked that MacG's display on the British news broadcast was embarrassing. Other online users thought the video was amusing.

@Syne_B said:

"This is distasteful to say the least."

@Solwaziking2 commented:

"This guy is mad and yq'll are making fun of him, he is like Kanye West."

@letsoalo_shimi wrote:

"This is embarrassing, honestly."

@1222227H realised:

"🤣 So this is his signature move. I think he paid that girl to ask that question🤣"

@TwiceTheEgo admitted:

"Its very hard mara we stand with you in these hard times @podcastwithmacg."

@MahlareMoradu speculated:

"This boy might have a serious problem on top of his exceptional talents … This is not normal behaviour. "

@Cvvee_ was unimpressed:

"Eewww he’s always been a creep 🤮"

@Deee___ said:

"Women just fall inlove with anybody, I can't believe he has a wife 😭"

MacG says Cassper Nyovest is a washed-up rappe

Briefly News previously reported that on an episode of Podcast And Chill, Sol Phenduka and MacG discussed Cassper Nyovest's new music. The hosts spoke about the new Cassper and how his music is just not hitting the right notes anymore.

The DJ and music producer MacG further pushed it and said people were not vibing to Cassper's new music, saying they only love his old bangers.

People seem to agree with MacG however, some of Cassper's fans defended him, saying the song is not so bad.

