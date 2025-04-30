South African award-winning singer Sjava had social media buzzing with his recent live performance

The news and gossip page, MDNews, posted a video of the star showing off his lyrical flow at an unknown event

Many netizens gushed over Sjava's live performance, and others complimented his talent behind the mic

Sjava's recent live performance had fans gushing on social media.

Source: Getty Images

The South African talented singer and actor Sjava sure knows how to captivate a crowd whenever he has his live performances, and this recent one is no different, as many netizens gushed over his lyrical flow on stage.

Recently, the news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the star who announced that he will be dropping an album on Tuesday, 5 May 2025, performing live at an unknown event, where he showed off his lyrical flow, which left many fans wanting more.

Watch the performance below:

Netizens react to Sjava's recent video

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the former Queendom actor's video performing live. Here's what they said below:

@yangamessi said:

"No wonder Tbo Touch was going on Metro FM this afternoon was because of this video."

@nicholasp2105 wrote:

"Papa Penny should just take umhlala phansi, we Zulus are expropriating that genre."

@AbelMudau3 responded:

"Sjava is a genius."

@RoccaNdou replied:

"This man is at Brenda Fassie's level. Generational talent, the biggest artist Zulus ever produced in their lifetime."

@SabeloNkomonde1 commented:

"Sjava is a super star."

@StanB012 mentioned:

"Zulu man killing a Tsonga beat. This is making history."

While netizens gushed over his live performance, Sjava previously spoke on the impact social media has on artists and how they make their music. The muso ignited a debate online, with people disagreeing with his statements.

Taking to Twitter (X), Sjava relayed his thoughts on the impact of having too much access to critics and how this affects their expression. The Ngempela hitmaker said this negatively influences the artists' creative process.

"Artists having too much access to reading comments about what the fans say about them or rather what they think about their art on social media will Ruin a lot of artistry, especially MUSICIANS."

Mzansi disagreed with him and said some artists need to have access to constructive expression and be told if their music is trash.

Sjava praised for supporting Emtee

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African rapper Emtee celebrated a milestone in the music industry by having a sold-out show this past weekend in Johannesburg.

Sjava was one of the artists who performed at Da Big Hustla One Man Show, as he brought out some other the big names in the music industry. Their fans were proud to see Sjava and Emtee sharing the stage, and many people gave him flowers for ensuring the spotlight was on Emtee.

"A special thanks to @goldex_events, @emteerecords and all the artists who graced the stage and shared this night with me and mine. I am overwhelmed with gratitude. To my supporters #HustleGang and all of SA hip hop, I thank you."

