Singer Sjava might have caused a mini-frenzy among his fan base after he hinted at dropping an album early next month

The Uyena hitmaker is one of the few Mzansi musos who give other artists a run for their money whenever he drops a project

Some of his fans called his bluff, while others are patiently waiting for Tuesday, 5 May 2025, to come so they can feast on his new music

If there is one Mzansi artist who always dominates the music charts, it has to be Sjava. The star's previous projects have been highly praised by his supporters, so it is no surprise that many are this excited for his upcoming release.

Is Sjava releasing an album on Tuesday?

South African musician Sjava had a few of his fans impatiently waiting for Tuesday, hinting that he might be releasing an album.

Sjava has hinted at dropping a new album in May. Image: Sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

The singer responded to a fan who hailed his ad-libs on an A-Reece song called Ama Hater. He said they should check out his work on Ameni, specifically A-Reece's verse.

"A perfect Sunday is having A-Reece discography on shuffle and just indulging in excellence. Also, can we talk about Sjava's adlibs/backings on Ama Hater? Sundays are for A-Reece," the fan said.

Another fan took the opportunity to ask Sjava about his next project, to which he swiftly responded would be released on Tuesday, 5 May 2025. Check out his X post below:

Mzansi awaits Sjava's album

Music lovers flocked to his comments section as some expressed disbelief over his announcement. Others are awaiting the album to be released. Sjava recently had tongues wagging with his casual look while attending a gig.

@SamkeleM said:

"Do not pull our legs like this, Sjava."

@LuaziThabiso shared:

"Clearing my schedule to listen to it."

@MICRHYMESA is in disbelief:

"I'll wait for next week Tuesday, but I don't trust this tweet."

@Lekoiam asked:

"Why is he lying?"

@Nqour_Love advised:

"If you were just joking, might as well get in the studio today and write a song you will release on that Tuesday."

@Tladi3T stated:

"I am going to have a new Sjava song that I will use to cry over men for."

@mncengubane asked:

"No man, do not play with us like this."

@MgobhoziWethu joked:

"This album could not have come at a better time. Ever since he went home, he has been responding after two hours."

Sjava's hilarious poses have SA chuckling

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sjava went viral recently for striking a few poses for his X followers during his visit to the South Coast in KwaZulu-Natal at a place called San Lameer Hotel and Resort.

In his photos, Sjava had many people feeling nostalgic with the golden poses from the 80s and 90s. People trolled Sjava for making those poses and his outfit choice. Other people also poked fun at his fashion choices of late, saying he is trying to mimic Kanye West.

