Sjava went viral recently for striking a few poses for his X followers, and they cracked a few jokes

In the photos, Sjava channelled some golden poses from the 80s and 90s, and he also pulled off a look to go with it

Netizens trolled Sjava for making those poses, and people also poked fun at his fashion choices of late

Sjava made old poses in his recent fashion photos and fans laughed at him.

South African musician Sjava is on everyone's lips once again. This time, his fashion made some people reminisce about the good ol' days.

Sjava's fashion scrutinised in recent photos

Musician Sjava recently took to social media to share some of his most recent X photos. The singer wore a look which was popular in the 90s, and he also struck a few poses to go with it.

On the lawn at the San Lameer Hotel and Resort in KwaZulu-Natal, the Uyena hitmaker did some poses from the golden oldies.

As a mainstream artist in Mzansi, Sjava is slowly bending the fashion rules and sticking to his traditions. He recently topped the trends list after he showed off a look that American rapper Kanye West would pull off.

On Facebook, The Hype Collector posted a video of Sjava rocking a casual look of jeans, a black tee and a bandana.

Sjava trolled for his weird outfit.

Netizens react to Sjava's looks in recent photos

Social media users had a hilarious reaction to Sjava's recent photos, and people made jokes.

@mtoebiis joked:

"Awu Sjava, you just reminded me of my grandfather during his days."

@Lesego_Disipi laughed:

"What year were these pictures taken?"

@soso_spayi said:

"This was 1978 in Port Edward, KZN."

@Afican_Spring chuckled:

"No man, Sjava. This is not the one. Its's giving 80s Bona Magazine cover."

@_Thembalihle_ stated:

"That pose in the first photo is the one. I like it."

@Moshe_Meso joked:

"Proper 90s poses. Out of 15 pics taken, only four came out nice, the rest ifilim. They were surely horrible."

@Djceboh shared:

"Your style, my brother. The way you dress makes me miss my uncle, who dressed like this in 1975. It looks unique and beautiful."

@040rocka joked:

"Is Sjava was serious, he could be Jesus Christ."

@PogisePrince said:

"You guys are making jokes. I see potential hit album covers."

Sjava praised for supporting Emtee

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African rapper Emtee celebrated a milestone in the music industry by having a sold-out show this past weekend in Johannesburg.

Sjava was one of the artists who performed at Da Big Hustla One Man Show, as he brought out some other the big names in the music industry. Their fans were proud to see Sjava and Emtee sharing the stage, and many people gave him flowers for ensuring the spotlight was on Emtee.

"A special thanks to @goldex_events, @emteerecords and all the artists who graced the stage and shared this night with me and mine. I am overwhelmed with gratitude. To my supporters #HustleGang and all of SA hip hop, I thank you."

