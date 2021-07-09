LOL: Sjava's Old Photos Resurface Online, Former 'Zone 14' Star Not Happy

Sjava's old photos taken back in the day when he was still an actor in Zone 14 have resurface on social media

The star is not happy that a fan posted the snaps taken when he still spotted a clean shaven look and a bald head

Some fans laughed out loud at the pics while others were surprised that their favourite musician was once an actor in the SABC 1 drama series

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Sjava is not a happy many after his old pics resurfaced online recently. The musician has been in the entertainment industry for years. The star was an actor back in the day before he became an award-winning musician.

The Umama hitmaker portrayed the role of a soccer player in Zone 14 before his music career took off. He is now known as hitmaker in the country following the success of his songs such as Uthando and Ngempela.

Sjava's is not happy after his old photos resurfaced online. Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

During his days in Zone 14, Sjava had no facial hair and his head was always bald. He is now known for his huge beard and Afro. Photos of the star during his days in Zone 14 recently resurfaced on social media and the star was not pleased.

SAHipHopMag reports that Sjava's response suggested that he didn't want the pics to go viral. He took to Twitter to reply to a fan who shared the snaps on the platform. He said:

"Please delete this uzongakhela izitha (you'll make enemies for me)."

Some tweeps laughed out loud at the pics while others were surprised that Sjava was once an actor in Zone 14.

@giftsphooh said:

"I didn't know."

@Triiigckathe3rd wrote:

"Is That You Vele Grootman?"

@khulekani82 commented:

"These are nice pics, why delete them bhuti?"

@NgamoolaTweets wrote:

"You were a funny character shame, you were my favourite and it took me a Lot of time to notice ukuthi ayman usjava beku Zone 14 (Sjava was in Zone 14)."

@Wilz_Global added:

"I still can't believe this is you."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

'Rhythm City's Slindile Nodangala bags new role in 'Scandal!'

In other TV news, Briefly News reported that Slindile Nodangala has bagged a new role in Scandal!. The actress jumped ship because Rhythm City is about to come to an end.

The star is popularly known in Mzansi as Mam Ruby, a role she portrayed in the now-defunct Generations. The veteran thespian's good news was shared on social media by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela.

Phil took to Twitter on Friday, 9 July to congratulate Slindile for bagging the role in the e.tv soapie. Phil wrote:

"CASTING NEWS: Slindile Nodangala joins Scandal. The former Generations star has joined the cast of the etv soapie. Congrats Slindile."

Mam Ruby's stans took to Phil's comment section to congratulate her especially since other Rhythm City stars are about to be jobless soon.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za