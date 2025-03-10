Rapper Emtee celebrated a milestone in the music industry by having a sold-out show this past weekend

At his Da Big Hustla One Man Show, he brought out some of the big names in the music industry, including his friends Sjava and Saudi

Fans were proud to see Sjava and Emtee sharing the stage, and many people gave him flowers for ensuring the spotlight was on Emtee

SA is proud of Sjava's performance with Emtee. Image: emteerecords

Source: Instagram

Emtee brings out Sjava and more at his One Man Show

Emtee was the talk of the town recently after his Da Big Hustle One Man Show Live in Concert at Emperors Palace at Kempton Park was sold out over the weekend.

The Manando hitaker performed in front of a live band, and he gave fans a rendition of some of his greatest hit songs.

One of the highlights of the show was Sjava entering the stage and performing some of the great hits they had collaborated on together. Emtee also brought out Big Zulu ever since they squashed their beef, and they performed their unreleased track together called 21 Questions.

Emtee thanks fans for support after successful show

Taking to his Instagram page, Emtee thanked his fans and the support system he received that made his show a success.

"I would like to thank everyone who came to the #Bighustleshow out at @emperors_palace. Thank you for the love, the support and the positive energy you all came through with.

"A special thanks to @goldex_events, @emteerecords and all the artists who graced the stage and shared this night with me and mine. I am overwhelmed with gratitude. To my supporters #HustleGang and all of SA hip hop, I thank you."

Mzansi hails Sjava and Emtee's friendship

Social media users reacted to the video of Sjava showing Emtee massive support.

@SoDieketseng stated:

"The way Sjava loves Emtee though, LOL. He is like one of us behind Emtee. Also, the brotherhood between the Hustla and Saudi."

@SamoraSMB hailed Sjava:

"What Sjava did for Emtee last night. You can tell he cancelled all his gigs just to be there for his bro. He did not perform his songs but Emtee's. It was not about him, but Emtee."

@madondo52961 stated:

"Sjava loves Emtee man ATM is G.O.A.T.E.D."

@DJackal123 hailed:

"Congratulations to Emtee on his sold out his One Man Show last night at Emperors Palace, he got on stage and performed with a live band. Emtee shared the stage with the likes of A-Reece, Sjava, Saudi, Big Zulu and Nanette."

@NomaSisanda said:

"It was a beautiful sight to watch Sjava and Emtee share the stage."

@Mabona_V encouraged:

"Hai okes. You have to see Sjava perform live once in your lifetime."

@Phislash gushed:

"I'm watching the Sjava live performance for the very first time, I keep fighting back tears of joy, man. What a gift."

Emtee and Big Zulu perform collab 21 Questions, SA split

In a previous report from Briefly News, rappers Emtee and Big Zulu headed to the studio and recorded new music together. After years of beefing on the internet and Emtee accusing Big Zulu of wearing fake designer clothing, the stars have let water under the bridge.

During a recent performance, former Ambitiouz Entertainment signee Emtee brought out Inkabi Records owner Big Zulu for a performance. The SA musos teamed up for a collaboration called 21 Questions.

Source: Briefly News