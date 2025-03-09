Emtee recently put together his one-man show in Johannesburg in celebration of his decade-long career in music

The Pearl Thus i hitmaker brought together some of South Africa's biggest artists who came to the event in Kempton Park

Online users shared their reactions to seeing the venue, which Emtee filled with screaming supporters

Emtee became a hot topic on social media following a successful celebration of his decade in hip-hop. The South African rapper made the most of The Emperors Palace.

Emtee's one-man show at Emperors Palace included Big Zulu and other performers. Image: Gallo Images / Getty Images / bigzulu_sa / Instagram

Source: UGC

The videos showing people gathered for Emtee's one-man show went viral. Online users share thoughts on the event in honour of the rapper.

Emtee slays 1 man show in Joburg

In videos shared by @MDNnewss, Emtee recently performed at his one-man show. The clips showed that the crowd was going wild when Emtee took to the stage. See videos of the night of Emtee's one man show.

Emtee brings together South African artists

Emtee's show included other big names in the industry. A-Reece made an appearance at the show celebrating a decade of Emtee. The rapper also brought out Big Zulu since they squashed their beef. To officially seal the deal that they made peace, Emtee and Big Zulu released a song titled 21 Questions which got mixed reactions. Watch the videos of different artists at Emtee's show below:

SA cheers on Emtee's one-man show

Online users commented on their thoughts on Emtee's career. Fans showered the musician with compliments. Many referenced that Emtee looked much different since taking a vow of sobriety.

Emtee announced that he was completely sober in 2025. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Emtee opened up that he would stay sober following speculation in the public that he was often under the influence of illicit substances. Supporters raved about how healthy Emtee looked in the videos. Read the comments by peeps below:

@TULBA5120 was pleased:

"Emtee fan forever.❤️🤞"

@LeboChampu was happy:

"This is so dope. Emtee is finally growing up. 👌🏽"

@Anam_Myolwa said:

"Emtee is really loved."

@JadePalace1976 commented:

"Feel happy for the guy,just want him to go back to making good music."

@ThabangMakhet12 cheered:

"The hustler is back."

@minoreal_ applauded:

"Emtee is so legendary 🔥"

@MabasO_Mabas0

"A sober n focused Emtee, khohlwa even hating won't work. As'bonge muhle Umsebenzi."

