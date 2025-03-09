Emtee Sells Out 1-Man Show at Emperors Palace After Sobriety Vow, Fans Impressed
- Emtee recently put together his one-man show in Johannesburg in celebration of his decade-long career in music
- The Pearl Thusi hitmaker brought together some of South Africa's biggest artists who came to the event in Kempton Park
- Online users shared their reactions to seeing the venue, which Emtee filled with screaming supporters
Emtee became a hot topic on social media following a successful celebration of his decade in hip-hop. The South African rapper made the most of The Emperors Palace.
The videos showing people gathered for Emtee's one-man show went viral. Online users share thoughts on the event in honour of the rapper.
Emtee slays 1 man show in Joburg
In videos shared by @MDNnewss, Emtee recently performed at his one-man show. The clips showed that the crowd was going wild when Emtee took to the stage. See videos of the night of Emtee's one man show.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Emtee brings together South African artists
Emtee's show included other big names in the industry. A-Reece made an appearance at the show celebrating a decade of Emtee. The rapper also brought out Big Zulu since they squashed their beef. To officially seal the deal that they made peace, Emtee and Big Zulu released a song titled 21 Questions which got mixed reactions. Watch the videos of different artists at Emtee's show below:
SA cheers on Emtee's one-man show
Online users commented on their thoughts on Emtee's career. Fans showered the musician with compliments. Many referenced that Emtee looked much different since taking a vow of sobriety.
Emtee opened up that he would stay sober following speculation in the public that he was often under the influence of illicit substances. Supporters raved about how healthy Emtee looked in the videos. Read the comments by peeps below:
@TULBA5120 was pleased:
"Emtee fan forever.❤️🤞"
@LeboChampu was happy:
"This is so dope. Emtee is finally growing up. 👌🏽"
@Anam_Myolwa said:
"Emtee is really loved."
@JadePalace1976 commented:
"Feel happy for the guy,just want him to go back to making good music."
@ThabangMakhet12 cheered:
"The hustler is back."
@minoreal_ applauded:
"Emtee is so legendary 🔥"
@MabasO_Mabas0
"A sober n focused Emtee, khohlwa even hating won't work. As'bonge muhle Umsebenzi."
Emtee and Big Zulu perform collab '21 Questions', SA split
Briefly News previously reported that it has been a long time coming, and finally, rappers Emtee and Big Zulu headed to the studio to record new music. After years of bickering on the internet and Emtee accusing Big Zulu of wearing fake designer clothing, the stars have let bygones be bygones.
During a recent performance, former Ambitiouz Entertainment signee Emtee brought out Inkabi Records owner Big Zulu for a performance. The SA musos teamed up for a collaboration called 21 Questions.
X user @RealSihleIV posted a video of the performance, and the crowd seemed to vibe to the song. The user posed a question and asked Mzansi if the song is the next big thing.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za