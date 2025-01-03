The South African rapper Emtee recently thanked netizens for lifting him out of poverty

The star posted a picture of himself as he entered the new year and shared a thank you message to his supporters

His fans and followers flooded the comment section with their reactions to Emtee's thank you message

Emtee thanked his fans for being there for him. Image: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

The South African hip hop rapper Emtee had an important message for his loyal fans and supporters on social media.

Emtee thankful for fans who lifted him out of poverty

The multi-award-winning rapper Emtee recently made headlines once again on social media after fellow J Molley revealed on his Instagram page that his ex-friend Emtee has been sending him death-threat messages.

Recently, as we entered a new year, the Roll Up hitmaker shared how thankful he was for all the people who have lifted him out of poverty this past year.

He wrote:

"Thank you for your support, this year ningvusile bafwethu."

See the post below:

Netizens react to his message

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Emtee's thank you message on social media. Here's what they had to say:

@Sbonelo_Majozi commented:

"Sisonke, and when is the one man show and are tickets already available?"

@Miranda_Shongwe responded:

"What a champ, particularly for the latter part, said. Not many would say that. You're INCREDIBLE and God help you in every way. Soar like an eagle, brother."

@Melo_Malebo said:

"Keep giving us the best music, u tlohele zolo though."

@OnePablo20 replied:

"I think I saw this guy at the corner of Grayston Drive and Kathrine Street asking to wash my window."

@rodneyMnkosi wrote:

"Stop what you smoking and take your music career seriously this year we need 4 hot albums from you sana."

Source: Briefly News