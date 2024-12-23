Emtee recently shared some of his resolutions for 2025 after the rocky year he's had

The rapper set his sights on personal growth and being a more respectful person, and fans loved the sound of that

Mzansi showed love to Big Hustle for taking the initiative for improvement and wished him well

Emtee is looking at personal and professional growth in 2025. Images: Twitter/ emteerecords, Instagram/ emteethehustla

Emtee says he wants better for himself in 2025, and personal growth is in the cards for the Roll Up rapper.

What are Emtee's New Year's resolutions?

Coming from a successful album release, Emtee is on top of the world and is seeing the fruits of his labour.

The rapper had a turbulent year in 2024, from album delays to constant bickering with social media users, and he hopes 2025 is a better year for him.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, Big Hustle shared his New Year resolutins, which highlighted personal growth:

"2025, I'm working on my social skills, better communication, respect and understanding."

Not only that but after his record label drama, it appears that Emtee may also be considering letting go of his management team and going solo:

"No manager in 2025."

Fans weigh in on Emtee's resolutions

Netizens are proud of Big Hustle and hope he sticks to his commitment:

Cebolenkosimaz_ said:

"And I hope you achieve all those, Big Hustle."

OlgarRenei96868 was impressed:

"Emtee is growing up, well done!"

skew_rescue wrote:

"We would appreciate that, King."

superior_rsa posted:

"Thank you, I am proud of Big Hustle. That might play a big role in the Big Hustle gang."

Regarding his plan to ditch his management team, fans shared their thoughts:

QueSupreme said:

"Or maybe you just had bad decision-making skills when it came to picking the right manager."

SlimeLove44 claimed:

"You're killing your career, bro."

karro_williamjr asked:

"How are you only thinking of that now when you've already fallen off?"

