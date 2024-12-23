Emtee Opens Up About His New Year’s Resolutions, Fans Impressed: “Emtee Is Growing Up, Well Done”
- Emtee recently shared some of his resolutions for 2025 after the rocky year he's had
- The rapper set his sights on personal growth and being a more respectful person, and fans loved the sound of that
- Mzansi showed love to Big Hustle for taking the initiative for improvement and wished him well
Emtee says he wants better for himself in 2025, and personal growth is in the cards for the Roll Up rapper.
What are Emtee's New Year's resolutions?
Coming from a successful album release, Emtee is on top of the world and is seeing the fruits of his labour.
The rapper had a turbulent year in 2024, from album delays to constant bickering with social media users, and he hopes 2025 is a better year for him.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Taking to his Twitter (X) page, Big Hustle shared his New Year resolutins, which highlighted personal growth:
"2025, I'm working on my social skills, better communication, respect and understanding."
Not only that but after his record label drama, it appears that Emtee may also be considering letting go of his management team and going solo:
"No manager in 2025."
Fans weigh in on Emtee's resolutions
Netizens are proud of Big Hustle and hope he sticks to his commitment:
Cebolenkosimaz_ said:
"And I hope you achieve all those, Big Hustle."
OlgarRenei96868 was impressed:
"Emtee is growing up, well done!"
skew_rescue wrote:
"We would appreciate that, King."
superior_rsa posted:
"Thank you, I am proud of Big Hustle. That might play a big role in the Big Hustle gang."
Regarding his plan to ditch his management team, fans shared their thoughts:
QueSupreme said:
"Or maybe you just had bad decision-making skills when it came to picking the right manager."
SlimeLove44 claimed:
"You're killing your career, bro."
karro_williamjr asked:
"How are you only thinking of that now when you've already fallen off?"
Emtee shows love to Sjava
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Emtee's emotional post to Sjava.
Big Hustle spoke about his friendship with Sjava and how instrumental the singer has been in his career.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za