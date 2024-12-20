A resurfaced clip of Sibusiso Lawrence, a man who killed his wife and later shared the incident on social media, has reignited conversations online

In the video, he speaks about dating issues and shares his theory on why love often leads to heartbreak

The clip sparked mixed reactions, with some expressing anger over his actions while others showed sympathy for his emotional state

A video of a man who killed himself and his talking about dating the wrong person was shared on social media. Image: @yazinews

Source: TikTok

An alarming clip of a deceased man named Sibusiso Lawrence has resurfaced online, in which he discusses the pain of loving someone who doesn't love you back.

The resurfaced video was posted on TikTok by user @tlrtnursery04 and has since gained widespread attention, reaching 411K views.

The man speaks of umjolo

In the video, the man revealed that he had been driving for seven hours before recording himself. He shared his perspective on relationships, stating that they are not complicated. According to him, the main issue is that people often try to love those who are not ready to receive the love they offer, leading to heartbreak.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi weigh in on the clip

Over 1.4K social media users took to the comment section to express their views and feelings. Many felt no sympathy for the deceased man, stating that he deserved what happened, while others saw a side of him that longed for love but was trying to love the wrong person.

Sachero Msesho commented:

"Ladies, don't be with someone you don't love... Just because of benefits."

User @Thatohatsi said:

"Poor thing💔💔😩... he was really torn apart,he couldn't tolerate any more betrayal 🥺🥺."

User @Deon commented:

"He was simply obsessed how can you invest in love with your sou."

User @nanapamellymaling added:

"He wanted to be loved the way he loved his wife, RIP bhuti."

User @user685377377022 shared:

"The problem with love is that everyone understands it differently. He was obsessed, not in love."

User @Lerato Sithole

"But signs are always there."

Source: Briefly News