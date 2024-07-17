Rapper Emtee gave a very cheeky response to why his album DIY 3 is delayed, poking fun at unidentified people

The highly anticipated release now seems like it will be delayed, and fans are growing impatient

The rapper had previously hinted at industry people trying to block him from releasing the album

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Emtee has joked about his upcoming release, DIY 3, disappointing multitudes of his fans. The rapper has been holding off the album for years now, and his supporters are growing concerned.

Emtee is not ready to drop 'DIY 3' because of a very hilarious reason. Image: @emteerecords

Source: Instagram

Why Emtee's album DIY 3 had not dropped yet

Manando rapper Emtee has been questioned about his long-awaited album DIY 3 and why he has not announced the release date. A fan asked the rapper about it on X recently, and the response was hilarious.

This week, Emtee said, "I’m waiting for everyone to finish twerking then I strike."

The real reason for the delay of DIY 3

Emtee previously hinted that industry politics were causing him not to drop his album. He shared a concerning X post in 2023, saying some gatekeepers are set on making his life a living hell.

"The album is done. It’s just politics. I don't know why people like making my life a living h*ll. I just can’t just be at peace for even an hour."

What fans have to say about Emtee's response

@KhanyisaWolf gushed:

"I can’t wait for DIY. I’m still bumping Logan but please respectfully go to rehab first."

@Breeza011 cautioned:

"It's gonna end up getting leaked boiii."

@OngamaTembe exclaimed:

"Finish twerking, like how my goat?"

@pabyahao96 sighed:

"It's now gonna be three years."

@Mawi_Mtshi asked:

"We will wait forever, ninjas ain’t gonna stop twerking, drop it my goat."

Emtee says DIY 3 will save SA hip hop

In a previous report from Brielfy News, South African rapper Emtee said he was on a big mission to save the hip hop music genre in Mzansi.

Emtee would make this possible with the release of his album DIY 3, a project he has been stalling for a long time. Before his drop, he hinted that he had a pending major announcement, and fans eagerly awaited.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News