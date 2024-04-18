South African rapper Emtee is on a big mission to save the South African hip hop industry

Emtee is set to release his highly anticipated album, DIY 3, a project he has been stalling for a long time

In addition to that, he also dropped hints about a pending major announcement, and fans are eagerly waiting

Emtee reckons that South African hip hop desperately needs saving. The rapper is confident that he will be the one to achieve this, but kept things hush-hush about how he will do that.

Emtee is confident that his DIY 3 album will change the South African music industry. Image: @emteerecords

Source: Instagram

Rapper Emtee pledges to save hip-hop

Successful local rapper Emtee has made it his mission to save the SA hip-hop industry. On his Twitter (X) account, the Manando rapper said he has kickstarted his operation to rescue the genre, implying that it has fallen off.

“Operation save SA hip hop,” the rapper wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Is Emtee going to drop DIY 3?

Ahead of his long-awaited album, DIY 3, Emtee hinted that he will soon make a major announcement.

"Big announcement in a few."

When he made that tweet, fans mounted the call for him to drop the album.

Why DIY 3 is not released yet

Feeding his fan’s enthusiasm, Emtee hyped them up with these posts. But, many are still wondering why the star has not released his album yet.

In late 2023, Emtee mentioned that people were forcing him not to release the album. He mentioned industry politics being at play. Hence, the album was delayed a lot.

"The album is done. It’s just politics. I don't know why people like making my life a living h*ll. I just can’t just be at peace for even an hour."

Fans questioned Emtee and asked whether he was an independent artist.

Emtee mourns his friend

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee shared an emotional letter to his best friend, who is late.

The chart-topper revealed that the friend quit his job to become his full-time assistant, a sacrifice he appreciates. Emtee promised to make his friend proud by succeeding beyond measure.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News