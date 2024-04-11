Rapper Emtee has shared an emotional letter to his best friend, who has since passed away

The Manando hitmaker revealed that the friend quit his job to become his full-time assistant, a sacrifice he appreciates

Ending his message, Emtee promised to make his friend proud by succeeding beyond measure

Emtee shared a very touching message about his late friend, who was also running things for him behind the scenes.

Emtee spoke fondly of his late friend and remembered the sacrifices he made. Image: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee mourns his bestie

On Instagram, the chart-topping rapper dedicated an emotional letter to his best friend, who is no more. The Manando hitmaker revealed that their friendship dates back to high school and shared that they had been thick as thieves ever since.

The friend, whom he did not mention, posted a picture of, said he quit his job to become his full-time assistant. This sacrifice the rapper greatly appreciates.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"My best friend. You loved this car so much. I promised I’d buy you one. You quit your job to be my assistant. I was never late for interviews, shows etc. You were never a yes man. We prayed together, starved together, won together, lost together."

Emtee describes nature of their friendship

The rapper continued by discussing how his mate was invested in almost every aspect of his career.

"From high school you were at all my studio sessions making sure the engineer tweaks my vocals the right way. We never ever argued or raise our voices to one another. Ever! We did so many pull ups on men and you was front line. My road dawg. Spent 2 nights in a cell for me so I can do shows and make money to bail him out."

Ending his message, Emtee promised to make his friend proud by succeeding beyond measure

"People thought we’re brothers. I’ll make you proud and do my best to keep your name alive. ATM4Life."

Emtee claims Tyla is not humble

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Emtee angered the Tygers when he said Water hitmaker Tyla is not humble.

The rapper got dragged by the singer's fans, and they defended her, saying she is still young and energetic. Netizens reminded Emtee that he, too, had moments in his early career where he seemed less humble.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News