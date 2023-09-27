South African rapper Emtee has garnered praise for employing his siblings, with his sister becoming his personal assistant and his brother serving as his DJ

South African rapper Emtee has revealed that he employed his sister to be his personal assistant while his brother is his DJ. The star has been praised for making sure his family is well taken care of.

Emtee employs his siblings

Controversial rapper Emtee is all about empowering his family. The star who has been at the top of the South African hip-hop game for many years made his fans proud with his recent announcement.

Taking to his Instagram timeline, the Logan rapper shared a sweet picture alongside his siblings and revealed that they are now working together. He said his sister will be handling his day-to-day business as his personal assistant while his brother will be responsible for the sound at his gigs as his DJ. He wrote:

"Lil brother my DJ. Lil sister is my PA. It’s all coming together."

Emtee praised for employing his brother and sister

Social media users lauded the star for his move. Many said it is good that he is looking out for his siblings and also ensuring that he keeps the money in the family.

@the_don_filly said:

"Keeping it in the bloodline❤️"

@king_longd wrote:

"Family matters, and only the family."

@lill_humble_ added:

"Big Hustle, Big Family "

@c.jay_014 said:

"This is for my family "

