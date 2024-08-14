The 26-year-old rapper J Molley revealed on social media that he has been receiving death threats from Emtee

The star posted a screenshot of a threatening message he received from rapper Emtee on his Instagram page

J Molley also mentioned that even though he received these messages, nobody would touch or kill him

The drama between rappers J Molley and Emtee is far from over, as the 26-year-old dished out some damning information regarding the Roll Up hitmaker.

J Molley reveals that Emtee sent him a death threat message

Once again, J Molley and Emtee have made headlines regarding brewing beef on social media.

Recently, the 26-year-old rapper revealed on his Instagram page that his ex-friend Emtee has been sending him death threat messages, and he also posted a screenshot of the recent text he received from which wrote:

"Your days are numbered."

J Molley wrote:

"This seems like a direct threat. Not your so-called gangsters. I’m in Pretoria, and there’s no one who can tell me where and where I can’t go. No one will touch or kill me. That I know. I’ll let you know where you can find me, and you do what you want. I am protected by the blood of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. I don’t live in fear nor fear death. Nothing can scare me.

"You can carry on slandering my name and threatening to kill my PA & his family and my friends and his entire family. It's not a good look for you, and if you were really gonna do it, you would’ve spoken about it or made it public. You can carry on talking about me on live... it’s personally getting old and dragged out. But I forgive you, my brother in Christ, and I apologize for exposing your secrets..."

See the post below:

