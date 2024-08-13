Malome Vector's alleged side chick 'Sihle Princess' decided to break her silence about their relationship

Sihle created havoc on social media after revealing that she has been in a relationship with the late rapper for years

She also mentioned that in all the years she was with Malome Vector, she didn't know that he was traditionally married to another woman

Malome Vector’s alleged side chick broke her silence. Image: @malome_vector

Source: Instagram

Things just got interesting on social media as the late Malome Vector's secret is out about him allegedly having a side chick named Sihle Princess. The lady broke her silence online about her romantic relationship with the late star.

Malome Vector's 'Side Chick' claims to have not known he was married

Social media has been buzzing after the news of the late Sotho rapper's alleged love triangle flooded the internet streets.

Malome Vector passed away in a tragic car accident on Wednesday, 24 July 2024, along with two other people. Recently, a woman named Sihle Princess broke her silence and was revealed as the star's alleged side chick. Sihle opened up about their relationship and said she had been romantically involved with Malome Vector for years.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She also claimed she wasn't aware that the rapper was traditionally married to his baby mama, MaKarabo.

Sihle said:

"I understand that people might find it shocking or surprising, but I want to clarify a few things from my heart. The man I've been with for years, who I didn't know he was traditionally married, was more than just my partner- he was the love of my life, my first true love. While the revelation was unexpected, it doesn't diminish our incredible bond or love that filled our home. We've been staying together, and nothing anyone says will ever change how profoundly this man changed my life."

In the post shared by @_LeratoMabuzaM on Twitter (X), Sihle further mentioned that Malome Vector was not only her partner but a soulmate.

See the post below:

Ntate Stunna, Wave Rhyder ‘not involved’ in Free State crash that killed Malome Vector

Briefly News previously reported that the death of popular hip-hop act Malome Vector and two others in an accident in the Free State has sent shockwaves across the Mzansi music landscape.

The trio were reportedly travelling on the N8, en route to an unknown destination, when the fatal crash happened on Wednesday, 24 July.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News