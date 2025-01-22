Jaws dropped when Emtee revealed that he had completely let go of all substances and narcotics

The Roll Up hitmaker says he did it for his well-being and the sake of his children

Fans cheered and praised Big Hustle's decision to be sober, with others noting a change in his behaviour

Emtee officially declared that he is now sober. Images: emteerecords

Source: Twitter

You heard it here first: Emtee is officially clean of all substances after celebrating 10 years of alcohol sobriety!

Emtee goes sober

Emtee is the latest guest on the L-Tido Podcast, and the rapper kept the jokes flying with his unmatched humour.

Not only did Big Hustle keep Tido entertained, but he also dropped a bombshell about prioritising his personal growth and cutting off all narcotics.

Emtee says he has quit all substances. Image: emteerecords

Source: Twitter

In what seems like his way of starting over on a clean slate after the birth of his daughter and reconciling with his wife, the Roll Up hitmaker says he wants to set a better example for his children as a cleaner version of himself:

"I quit for my well-being; my kids need me."

This comes shortly after the rapper announced his career plans for 2025, which included new management, and it appears that he's intentional about this significant change in his life:

Here's what fans said about Emtee's sobriety

Mzansi showed love to Big Hustle and is proud of his decision after years of scolding him for his alleged substance abuse:

alfred_the_butler81 cheered:

"The Big Hustla is sober!"

katso.za pointed out:

"He is even speaking faster."

ekse_bestoww joked:

"He's a menace since he turned sober."

bab.vilakazi posted:

"I always say, 'Please protect @emteethehustla, he's our national treasure!'"

primeslick showed love to Emtee:

"You can’t hate on Big Hustle."

sasuke_george_23 threw shade:

"Nah, he quit because he's always talking nonsense when he's high."

J Molley threatens Emtee

In more Emtee updates, Briefly News shared the rapper's reaction to his rival, J Molley, threatening and insulting him.

The rappers' feud has seemingly taken a violent turn, and Molly appears to want to end it once and for all.

