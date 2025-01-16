The beef between J Molley and Emtee appears to have taken another chaotic turn

This after the singer hurled insults in several text messages threatening Big Hustle, who seems to be unfazed

The rapper mocked Molley and had his supporters follow suit, as many claimed the singer's threats were baseless

J Molley texted insults and threats to Emtee. Images: Instagram/ hoodpharmacist, Twitter/ emteerecords

It will be long before J Molley's beef with Emtee ends after the singer threatened his rival.

J Molley fires shots at Emtee

After the KFC debacle, many would have thought that Emtee and J Molley had moved on with their lives - wrong.

The rappers' beef is still heating up, and it looks like Molley wants to get back at Big Hustle for humiliating him on social media.

J Molley threatened violence on Emtee in several text messages. Image: hoodpharmacist

In a screenshot shared by the Roll Up hitmaker, Molley blew up his rival's phone with several messages threatening and insulting him and his family. And what did Emtee do in retaliation? Continue to mock him.

"Pure comedy."

He posted the screenshots on his Twitter (X) page.

Here's what Mzansi said about J Molley and Emtee's beef

Peeps had a good laugh and urged Big Hustle to teach Molley a lesson:

hlumelomfalme_ suggested:

"This boy must go and get circumcised; perhaps he'll be fine thereafter."

Noga_Yaha_Gnimb wrote:

"One hot slap can fix this quickly."

Ifuxwithit_ said:

"The Cape Town mafia will take him out in a second if they want to."

Kwantusoul_ posted:

"Don’t entertain him."

ChefAnderson5 asked:

"But then like why are you giving him free promo and not just letting him stay washed up?"

flawedgoat responded:

"Sue him!"

sullersa commented:

"This is a good move by Emtee to expose him. If bro dies, we will know who it is."

