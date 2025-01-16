J Molley Insults and Threatens Emtee As Beef Turns Violent in Disturbing Text Messages
- The beef between J Molley and Emtee appears to have taken another chaotic turn
- This after the singer hurled insults in several text messages threatening Big Hustle, who seems to be unfazed
- The rapper mocked Molley and had his supporters follow suit, as many claimed the singer's threats were baseless
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
It will be long before J Molley's beef with Emtee ends after the singer threatened his rival.
J Molley fires shots at Emtee
After the KFC debacle, many would have thought that Emtee and J Molley had moved on with their lives - wrong.
The rappers' beef is still heating up, and it looks like Molley wants to get back at Big Hustle for humiliating him on social media.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
In a screenshot shared by the Roll Up hitmaker, Molley blew up his rival's phone with several messages threatening and insulting him and his family. And what did Emtee do in retaliation? Continue to mock him.
"Pure comedy."
He posted the screenshots on his Twitter (X) page.
Here's what Mzansi said about J Molley and Emtee's beef
Peeps had a good laugh and urged Big Hustle to teach Molley a lesson:
hlumelomfalme_ suggested:
"This boy must go and get circumcised; perhaps he'll be fine thereafter."
Noga_Yaha_Gnimb wrote:
"One hot slap can fix this quickly."
Ifuxwithit_ said:
"The Cape Town mafia will take him out in a second if they want to."
Kwantusoul_ posted:
"Don’t entertain him."
ChefAnderson5 asked:
"But then like why are you giving him free promo and not just letting him stay washed up?"
flawedgoat responded:
"Sue him!"
sullersa commented:
"This is a good move by Emtee to expose him. If bro dies, we will know who it is."
Pearl Thusi called out over empty promise
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a woman calling Pearl Thusi out for failing to deliver on her promise.
The actress pledged to cover the woman's outstanding school fees for her kids, but after getting in touch, Pearl apparently left her hanging and having to start from scratch with donations.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za