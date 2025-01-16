Pearl Thusi is being dragged online after the woman she promised to help with school fees claimed she ghosted her

The actress pledged to pay the woman's children's outstanding school fees, even pulling DJ Zinhle in on it

Mzansi is outraged and called Pearl out for selling the desperate mother a dream

Unlike her last name, Pearl Thusi was anything but helpful after selling a dream to a desperate mother.

Pearl Thusi allegedly flakes on school fees pledge

Months after promising to help a mother with her children's outstanding school fees, Pearl Thusi is topping social media trends after apparently failing to commit.

In 2024, the former Queen Sono actress pledged to help a desperate mother asking for donations towards her kids' fees. Not only that, but she also roped in DJ Zinhle for the generous deed that never was.

The mother revealed how she was promised heaven on earth but later ghosted, saying Pearl even pretended to have sent the funds, only to go silent for good. This after the actress vented about being cyberbullied for unknown reasons.

In a heartwrenching realisation, Siviwe_Matroos declared that single mothers are on their own and shouldn't think anybody will save them:

"The sooner you realise these are your kids, the minimum the heartbreak when help doesn't come."

Here's what Mzansi said about the revelations

Netizens are disheartened and dragged Pearl to hell and back:

BaradiDardi said:

"It’s one thing failing to fulfil a promise to help someone pay their child’s fees after publicly offering to help, but to string them along, disregard the urgency and pretend you’ve paid just to silence them?"

Ms_LebouxM wrote:

"Why would you publicly declare that you'll help someone and still not do it? @PearlThusi, you're a terrible person!"

CHIOERAYE posted:

"Everyone is talking about how she ghosted, but no one is talking about how she asked if the money came in when she knew she sent nothing. What a nasty woman."

bxdbxxch was stunned:

"She didn’t pay? No way! Then she wonders why we dislike her so much."

