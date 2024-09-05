South African actress Pearl Thusi has committed to supporting a struggling mother to pay for her children's school fees

Mama Panther asked her best friend, DJ Zinhle, to split the bill and help the mother by the name of Siviwe Matroos

Mzansi lauded Pearl Thusi for being a good samaritan and for involving DJ Zinhle

Pearl Thusi proves once again that she can have a heart of gold. The actress reached out to a mother who took to X to share her struggles with paying for her son's school fees.

Pearl Thusi will help a struggling mother pay for her kids' school fees. Image: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Pearl Thusi to pay school fees for a mother

The South African actress turned DJ Pearl Thusi has lent a helping hand to a struggling mother. The X user by the name of Siviwe Matroos shared that she had to bear the brunt of telling her sons that they would be dropping out of school due to her not being able to afford to pay the fees anymore.

"My final attempt at getting my sons back to school failed earlier today, so I sat them down and let them know of the reality that things aren't going well for mom. I don't know when they'll be going back. But this won't be forever."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Matroos even created a back-a-buddy account to try and raise R15,500.

Pearl said she would assist and even asked her best friend, DJ Zinhle, to split the bill and help the mother.

"Send the school name and account details. So we can verify. I’ll make a contribution. @DJZinhle, let’s split it babe?"

Mzansi reacts to Pearl Thusi's tweet

South Africans applauded Pearl Thusi for being a good Samaritan. Others called DJ Zinhle to accept Pearl's request.

@ApheleleJody said:

"This is the Pearl Thusi we prefer not lo who swears at us."

@came_chris added:

"This is why I will always stand with Pearl Thusi even when all South Africans are hating on her."

Pearl Thusi serves body goals in old pic

In a previous report from Briefly News, Pearl Thusi was serving body goals while in Victoria Falls in Zambia.

Pearl shared a photo dump showing off her stunning curves in a two-piece swimsuit.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News