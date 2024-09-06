A lady hilariously dragged boyfriends who are stingy to take their women out for breakfast

The funny woman was at Spur restaurant when she showed off a breakfast worth R56

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and sharing hilarious jokes

A lady roasted stingy men who didn't want to take out their women. Images: @makhomango2/ TikTok, @Alexander Spatari/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A woman took to social media to drag boyfriends who didn't want to take their women out for breakfast.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @makhomango2, the woman is at Spur for breakfast. She just finished eating and has received her bill for the things she ordered.

Among those, is a R59 worth of unreal breakfast. It is not clear what it included but she took the opportunity to tell the ladies that if their man doesn't take them out for breakfast because they don't want to, it's not a matter of finances.

Lady drags stingy boyfriends

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over 16k likes, with many online users laughing and sharing their hilarious thoughts.

@Mhana Shongani Forever was entertained:

"Problem mina even on breakfast i want full chicken😂."

@Xavier's Dad expressed:

"Ai never you guys order chicken and ribs ka 9am🙄."

@Hlami Given Mayevu commented:

"Eggs,Sauges,Tomatoes,bread, and frozen chips are there at home,she will make it at home,R56 is alot at this economy 😁."

@L O N W A B O and 200 others said:

"It’s not just 57 rand. There’s also petrol/uber, his meal, drinks, VAT plus tips that could easily go up to R300."

@Mpho Hara complained:

"I don't even make that in an hour 😭."

@Khanyisile❤️ joked:

"No, the thing is, he doesn't like eating in front of abantu😭😂."

Lady refuses to fit the bill on dinner date

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who refused to pay a restaurant bill on a dinner date.

The atmosphere of a quiet dinner date took an unexpected turn when a woman refused to pay the restaurant bill. As the waitress presented her with the tab, the woman responded like a true diva. Instead of reaching for her purse, the woman opted for a more theatrical approach.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News