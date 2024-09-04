A Xhosa hun let it be known that she is not the one to be messed with when it comes to money

The lady was hilariously angry at a person who promised her cash but failed to deliver on it

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and relating to the woman's response

A lady was angry at a person who didn't deliver on their promise. Images: @athamatt/ TikTok, @Tim Robberts/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A Xhosa woman was captured in a TikTok video angry at a person who promised her money but did not deliver.

In the clip uploaded by @athamatt, the hun was busy going about her business when she received a call from an individual who did not deliver on their promise of giving them money.

The lady's tone was of an angry person. She asked the other person why would they break their promises. She further told them that she had plans with the money they promised. Ma'am dropped the call after telling the person to talk to her once they delivered on their promise.

"lmaoo can’t promise a xhosa queen money and then not deliver."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Woman hilariously angry at person who promised her cash

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Mzansi laughs at woman's antics

The video gained over 43k likes, with many online users getting the woman's anger.

@kaz_n19 expressed:

"Once you promise me money, you automatically owe me. 🧍🏾‍♀️"

@💿 could relate:

"What about the plans that i have made already ngala mali? you’re so real for that 😭."

@Junior Mdakane stanned:

"An ICON🙏😍."

@A💋 shared:

"Having plans before the money is in your possession is so real😭😂."

@George Kapingiri commented:

"In this... life... it's either you are Xhosa or you are not serious 😂😂😂."

@ciinalo was entertained:

"Guys I love being Xhosa."

@sino_amazingi said:

"I'm watching myself in this video😂😂."

Angry wife serves husband's dinner to dogs

In another story, Briefly News reported about an angry wife who gave her husband's dinner to dogs after an argument.

The TikTok video uploaded on the account @real_paperz reveals their dinner on the floor in a dog bowl. It seems the upset wife opted to let the dog enjoy the curry rice and wors instead of serving it to her husband.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News