A video of a man complaining about the less effort that is being put into men's products has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip by @rpiofficial_lesley, the young gentleman is at a shop. He is walking down the men's products aisle. Something came across his mind about the names of men's products.

The lad agreed with a TikTokker he once came across. He said less effort is being put into the names of men's products. He made an example by saying women's products have beautiful names such as Sunset Supreme and Sunshine Blush.

"We really arent seen as men."

Gent complains about men's products

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laugh at the video

The video gained over 5k, with many online users agreeing with the gentleman's statement.

@What’shisname was entertained:

"Like dawg, yini cool kick 😭."

@xhosashinobi wrote:

"That's why I use Le Male eau de parfum by Jean Paul Gautier... See the name is nice and complex so you know it smells good😅😂."

@Oratile29 expressed:

"Power steel 😩😭 damn I wanna smell like bubblegum too 😩💀."

@N A T E commented:

"Ayy yoo we man that shouldn't matter the only thing that matters is that you achive whatever dreams you have before its too late."

@Neo Malcom shared:

"I think it’s because we might not understand complicated names or even remember them. We are simple and logical creatures."

@Ipfi Ndlhovu said:

"😅Exactly bruhh. Like a little bit effort would be appreciated. 'Man of the house'. 'Head of the table'. Something nyana."

