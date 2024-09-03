Two young South African kids shared their passion for the national anthem, singing in a stadium

The adorable duo was dressed in their Bokkie t-shirts when they gave a cute performance

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their adoration

Two adorable kids sang the national anthem. Images: @ginnydmm/ X, @Lilly Roadstones/ Getty Images

A video of two kids singing the South African national anthem with passion has made rounds on social media.

In an X clip uploaded by @ginnydmm, the young boys are seen in a stadium singing the rainbow nation anthem, Nkosi sikelel' iAfrika. The duo was presumably at a stadium where Springboks went against All Blacks.

The two sang the national anthem with passion as they rocked their Bokkie t-shirts that looked stunning on them. People around the bundle of joys were touched and adored the kid's moment.

Young boys sing the national anthem

Watch the cute TikTok video below:

TikTokkers love the kids' vibes

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving the children's vibes at the stadium.

@FootballStage_1 wrote:

"This is the South Africa we need."

@RealNondumiso expressed:

"This age is not a problem. I also shared such moments. Problem starts around 18, when kids partake in dinner table talk. They do a 360 and same ppl you hugged in high school no longer greet you at varsity campus."

@Maps1118 commented:

"They are so cute. This is the beauty of being a South African."

@Kamil_Mahabeer shared:

"Stronger Together 💪🏾."

@MarkTurpin said:

"I trust they will be friends for life."

@comfy86 was in high spirits:

"Mina SA makes me happy . 😻"

@MarkBrijder loved:

"Fantastic.. great enthusiasm and long may it continue."

@mjgillbee adored:

"THIS is what it’s all about! Love it!!!!!!!"

