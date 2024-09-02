Global site navigation

“Being Bored in SA Is a Choice”: Video Captures Mzansi Going Wild After Springboks Win
People

“Being Bored in SA Is a Choice”: Video Captures Mzansi Going Wild After Springboks Win

by  Sinothando Siyolo 2 min read
  • South Africans showed their vibey side after the Springboks won the match over the weekend
  • A crowd of people in Cape Town danced on the streets and some even got on top of a police van
  • The online community reacted to the video, with many loving the vibe of Mzansi people

CHECK OUT: No degree? No problem. Learn the skills to succeed in digital marketing!

People in Cape Town were captured in a video celebrating Springboks win.
Cape Town people celebrated Springboks victory in style. Images: @manicmorganx/ TikTok, @The Good Brigade/ Getty Images
Source: UGC

A video of Mzansi people going wild after the Springboks won against All Blacks over the weekend has made rounds on social media.

In the video uploaded by @manicmorganx, people are seen in the streets of Cape Town in numbers. The crowd was making the utmost noise, singing. They were happy that the Springboks won the match.

A police van was also noted on the video, as it was driving, people hopped into it. At some point, a young gentleman got on top of it and danced - lol. The TikTok user shared how they love South African vibes, especially when the Boks win.

Read also

Video captures man dancing to favourite jam, SA entertained: "There’s something about this song"

South Africans celebrate Springboks win

Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi peeps show love to the video

The video gained over 200k likes, with many online users expressing their joy over the video.

@Agent.Y laughed

"South Africa giving the unemployed friend on a Tuesday vibes 😂."

@Tendani was entertained:

"South Africa 🇿🇦 capital city of earth 🌍."

@Nino Jacobs commented:

"Being bored in SA is a choice 😂😂😂."

@carl.w7 wondered:

"What if South Africa is heaven 😂😂."

@Kat shared:

"🥰 I TRULY UNDERSTAND THAT THE WORLD IS JEALOUS OF US HERE IN SOUTH AFRICA, ITS SUCH A AWESOME FEELING TO BE A SOUTH AFRICAN. 🥰 LOVE MY RAINBOW FAMILY."

@Africa’s Sickest Rides said:

"SA is the main character of earth nothing can change my mind 🇿🇦."

@Mr_Davids. wrote:

Read also

Woman hilariously shows love to Nathi at a concert, netizens entertained: "I love him too"

"Joburg and Durban can only watch from a distance 💀😭😭😭."

Man celebrates Springboks win with a swim

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Johannesburg man who celebrated Springbok's win with a swim in the Emperor's Palace fountain.

The video was shared by TikTok user @molteey page and showed how a man decided to swim in the fountain at Emperor's Palace. The heartwarming video of his spontaneous celebration has struck a chord with South Africans.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Sinothando Siyolo avatar

Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: