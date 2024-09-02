South Africans showed their vibey side after the Springboks won the match over the weekend

A crowd of people in Cape Town danced on the streets and some even got on top of a police van

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving the vibe of Mzansi people

Cape Town people celebrated Springboks victory in style. Images: @manicmorganx/ TikTok, @The Good Brigade/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A video of Mzansi people going wild after the Springboks won against All Blacks over the weekend has made rounds on social media.

In the video uploaded by @manicmorganx, people are seen in the streets of Cape Town in numbers. The crowd was making the utmost noise, singing. They were happy that the Springboks won the match.

A police van was also noted on the video, as it was driving, people hopped into it. At some point, a young gentleman got on top of it and danced - lol. The TikTok user shared how they love South African vibes, especially when the Boks win.

South Africans celebrate Springboks win

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi peeps show love to the video

The video gained over 200k likes, with many online users expressing their joy over the video.

@Agent.Y laughed

"South Africa giving the unemployed friend on a Tuesday vibes 😂."

@Tendani was entertained:

"South Africa 🇿🇦 capital city of earth 🌍."

@Nino Jacobs commented:

"Being bored in SA is a choice 😂😂😂."

@carl.w7 wondered:

"What if South Africa is heaven 😂😂."

@Kat shared:

"🥰 I TRULY UNDERSTAND THAT THE WORLD IS JEALOUS OF US HERE IN SOUTH AFRICA, ITS SUCH A AWESOME FEELING TO BE A SOUTH AFRICAN. 🥰 LOVE MY RAINBOW FAMILY."

@Africa’s Sickest Rides said:

"SA is the main character of earth nothing can change my mind 🇿🇦."

@Mr_Davids. wrote:

"Joburg and Durban can only watch from a distance 💀😭😭😭."

Man celebrates Springboks win with a swim

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Johannesburg man who celebrated Springbok's win with a swim in the Emperor's Palace fountain.

The video was shared by TikTok user @molteey page and showed how a man decided to swim in the fountain at Emperor's Palace. The heartwarming video of his spontaneous celebration has struck a chord with South Africans.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News