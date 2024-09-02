“Being Bored in SA Is a Choice”: Video Captures Mzansi Going Wild After Springboks Win
- South Africans showed their vibey side after the Springboks won the match over the weekend
- A crowd of people in Cape Town danced on the streets and some even got on top of a police van
- The online community reacted to the video, with many loving the vibe of Mzansi people
A video of Mzansi people going wild after the Springboks won against All Blacks over the weekend has made rounds on social media.
In the video uploaded by @manicmorganx, people are seen in the streets of Cape Town in numbers. The crowd was making the utmost noise, singing. They were happy that the Springboks won the match.
A police van was also noted on the video, as it was driving, people hopped into it. At some point, a young gentleman got on top of it and danced - lol. The TikTok user shared how they love South African vibes, especially when the Boks win.
South Africans celebrate Springboks win
Mzansi peeps show love to the video
The video gained over 200k likes, with many online users expressing their joy over the video.
@Agent.Y laughed
"South Africa giving the unemployed friend on a Tuesday vibes 😂."
@Tendani was entertained:
"South Africa 🇿🇦 capital city of earth 🌍."
@Nino Jacobs commented:
"Being bored in SA is a choice 😂😂😂."
@carl.w7 wondered:
"What if South Africa is heaven 😂😂."
@Kat shared:
"🥰 I TRULY UNDERSTAND THAT THE WORLD IS JEALOUS OF US HERE IN SOUTH AFRICA, ITS SUCH A AWESOME FEELING TO BE A SOUTH AFRICAN. 🥰 LOVE MY RAINBOW FAMILY."
@Africa’s Sickest Rides said:
"SA is the main character of earth nothing can change my mind 🇿🇦."
@Mr_Davids. wrote:
"Joburg and Durban can only watch from a distance 💀😭😭😭."
Man celebrates Springboks win with a swim
In another story, Briefly News reported about a Johannesburg man who celebrated Springbok's win with a swim in the Emperor's Palace fountain.
The video was shared by TikTok user @molteey page and showed how a man decided to swim in the fountain at Emperor's Palace. The heartwarming video of his spontaneous celebration has struck a chord with South Africans.
Source: Briefly News
