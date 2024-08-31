A happy elderly man put on his groove at an event as one of his favourite jams played

The man stood up at the table full of people and danced with his food, singing along to All for You by Glenn Jones

The online community reacted to the video, with many people loving the elderly man's vibes

A man danced to one of his favourite jams at an event. Images: @yandiswacreatorco/ TikTok, @The Good Brigade/ Getty Images

A video of a man jamming to some old-school music at an event has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @yandiswacreatorco, the elderly man is at an event. He was eating when one of his favourite jams played. He got up and danced.

The gentleman was in his own world. He got up with his food, danced and sang along to America's Glenn Jones' All for you bop. The TikTok user was envious as the man paid no attention to the people sitting down at the table.

"This guy was really vibing mahn."

Elderly man vibes at the event

TikTokkers entertained by the man's vibes

The video gained over 50k likes, with many online users adoring the elderly man for his vibes.

@Pam__ loved:

"There’s something about this song 🔥🥰🤞🏿."

@Kci Mathuba joked:

"You can see he's thinking his ex on his 20s."

@Nonney Serage adored:

"I like this kinda of guest they complete the ceremony👌, he's so peaceful 🙌."

@mandlovu613 expressed:

"That guy is me whenever I hear this song😫."

@Okankosisimphiwe Nko wrote:

"Good music will make u do things🥰."

@FifiGontse commented:

"I love this song soo much I would have stopped eatting 🥺❤️."

@magd-magz shared:

"Now who is he referring to when he says Your my baby😂😂."

@mthobisi Thembela said:

"He’s literally making me believe in love🔥😹🙌."

White man entertained Mzansi with his moves at groove

In another story, Briefly News reported about a white uncle who danced to upbeat music at groove.

In the clip uploaded by @poppyscresta, people were seen at the groove doing what people do - having a good time. However, it was one man that grabbed attention. The white guy took the stage by storm, dancing to the upbeat music in the club.

