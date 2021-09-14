In their cutest video yet, the Kolisis gave Mzansi a look into what it looks like when the kids support their dad on match days

The two, Nicholas Siyamthanda and daughter Keziah, broke out in full song while watching their dad in live-action on TV

The little girl, who is standing alongside her older brother, can be seen giving a passionate rendition of South Africa's national anthem

Briefly News went down the comments to bring readers the best in reactions to the adorable clip

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In their cutest video yet, the Kolisis, courtesy of loving mom and devoted wife, Rachel, gave Mzansi a look into what it looks like when the kids support their dad on match days.

The video was presumably taken from the Kolisi family home and shows Rachel and Siya's two children, Nicholas Siyamthanda and daughter Keziah, breaking out in full song while watching their dad in live-action on TV.

In their cutest video yet, the Kolisis gave Mzansi a look into what it looks like when the kids support their dad on match days. Image: @rachel_kolisi.

Source: Instagram

Rachel shared the adorable clip on Monday, showing what appears to be the pre-Rugby Championship match pleasantries between South Africa and Australia at the Cbus Super Stadium in Queensland on Sunday, 12 September.

The Springboks narrowly missed out on a win, falling 28-26 to the hosts. The caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"It’s Kezi praise and worshipping during the national anthem for me."

Seeking God's timely intervention

The little girl, who is standing alongside her older brother, can be seen giving a passionate rendition of South Africa's national anthem.

She makes sure to raise one hand above her head, waving it back and forth in a measured way as if fully immersed in praise and worship – which the caption aptly captures.

It was viewed more than 60 000 times as it became an instant hit with other patriotic Saffas.

South Africans share cute reactions to Kolisi kids' video

Briefly News went down the comments to bring readers the best in reactions to the adorable clip.

@akhoza.travels said:

"Not Nic holding a gun singing our anthem."

@cindy_cindilz wrote:

"They are too cute, man."

@iamrafasmom shared:

"Nothing wrong. She's asking Jesus to bless our country."

@leago_lee noted:

"My fave girlie."

@zingybaby announced:

"A lesson to all of us, I think! Miss K is ahead!"

@kelsjen observed:

"She’s got all that passion."

@alexanderlaticia mentioned:

"Of course! She's trusting the Lord for that."

Source: Briefly.co.za