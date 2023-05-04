A man decided to make content by doing the most while in a Shoprite, and his plan worked out as he got many views

The TikTok creator made the entire store fall silent as he attracted attention with his loud voice in a video

People were in stitches as they watched the guy commit to making a spectacle of himself on purpose

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

This guy had fun while in Shoprite. The man had everyone staring at him for the sake of his TikTok video.

A TikTok caused a scene in Shoprite for no reason and cracked people up. Image: @polymathsa

Source: TikTok

People were amused as they watched how the guy handled the awkward moment he created. The video was a hit and got thousands of likes.

Man's antics in Shoprite go TikTok viral

A gent in Capetown @polymathsa made a video while in Shoprite. The guy suddenly created and made everyone freeze. A man complained in isXhosa, asking what is with the noise. Watch the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi has questions for creator's content

People love seeing others' antics in public. Online users were beside themselves over how he got the entire shop to stop moving.

Thelas commented:

"Everyone kept quiet."

ntokozo commented:

"Kothuke nee security "

Jolanda commented:

"Lol it's the moment of silence for me."

kwa Mamsimanga commented:

"You really lighten up mood yooo I love you shame"

Anime__ Boy commented:

"Looking at the lady that wanted to run "

“Special”: Mzansi hearts warmed by dad's reaction to daughter’s Shoprite salary

Briefly News previously reported that a cute video showing a father’s reaction to his daughter’s hard earned blessings has gone viral on TikTok. The moment hit home hard for a lot of Mzansi people.

All a parent ever wants is for their child to be happy. Seeing this man’s reaction to his daughter’s success is everything!

Mzansi people let the woman know that she is blessed to have such an amazing father who is truly happy for her success.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News