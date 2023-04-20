Shoprite worker shows father what her hard work has gotten her and he couldn’t contain his emotions

TikTok user @user8833857487440’s dad lay on the floor then danced out of pure pride and joy

Mzansi let the lady know that she is beyond blessed to have such a supportive father

A cute video showing a father’s reaction to his daughter’s hard earned blessings has gone viral on TikTok. The moment hit home hard for a lot of Mzansi people.

All a parent ever wants is for their child to be happy. Seeing this man’s reaction to his daughter’s success is everything!

Father bursts with pride seeing his baby girl’s success

TikTok user @user8833857487440 shared a video showing her dad falling on the floor and then dancing with excitement. Her caption explains that his did this as a result of her showing him the money she had earned from working at Shoprite.

Take a look:

TikTok users love the dad’s supportive reaction

Mzansi people let the woman know that she is blessed to have such an amazing father who is truly happy for her success.

Read some of the comments:

@crystalmckenzie06 said:

“I wish my dad could also be there when this happens.”

@snethembainnocent said:

“You lucky you have someone to clap hands for you Sizishayele thina izandla nmfethu.”

@user3618014138588 said:

“Ncaaw this is so cute...daddy love...congrats baby girl”

@user3422506691937 said:

“Waze wajabula umzali this is beautiful”

