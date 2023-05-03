A guy on Facebook decided to show people the house he made for himself, and he made quite an impact

The man's home left many feeling inspired by how he used the little he was able to to create a homey atmosphere after extending his crib

Online users could not stop raving about well the guy organised his living space as well as his creativity in the picture

A gent wanted people to see his house. The guy lives in a shack and brick house an he made it look like a home.

A man made his house bigger by connecting a shack to it, and he shared pictures of his home on Facebook. Image: UMzukulu KaZodwa Lo

Source: Facebook

The man's Facebook post about his home got a lot of attention from netizens. Other people tried their best to find something that needed improvement.

Man's home goes Facebook viral for house-shack hybrid

A Facebook user UMzukulu KaZodwa Lo shared a picture showing where they live. The picture of the one-room shack attached to a building fascinated many members of Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen Facebook group. Click here to see the original post.

Mzansi in love with simple shack set up

Netizens love to see other's homes. People were happy to encourage the homemaker after they saw how much bigger the space became. Many commented with compliments on the living space.

Damilare Samuel commented:

"So proud of you!"

Nokuthula Malebogo commented:

"Nice."

Mpumi Owami commented:

"Love it!️"

Evodia Thato Leburu commented:

"Very nice."

Madibuseng Last Last commented:

"You have a big space to work with now. Don't be afraid to be creative when you decorate."

"Absolutely amazing": Lady's elaborately decorated shack has SA praising her

Briefly News previously reported that a woman who lives in a shack showed people how she turned it into a home. Facebookers were fascinated to see how the homemaker organised her place.

The post was a hit and got hundreds of likes. People were kind enough to share honest reviews about her shack.

A Facebook user, Happiness NaLibembe Mashinini, posted in a Facebook group, Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The photos of the lady's shack show how spacious it is.

