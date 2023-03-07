A Johannesburg woman showed people her living quarters by posting pictures on Facebook and asking people to give their opinions

The creative lady displayed all the furniture and decor she collected to make her shack feel homier

TikTok users flooded the comments to give the Facebook user feedback about the way she arranged her furniture

A woman from Johannesburg showed people how she was making the best out of her life in a shack. Image: Facebook/mabonolo.ciledi

A woman who lives in a shack showed people how she turned it into a home. Facebookers were fascinated to see how the homemaker organised her place.

The post was a hit and got hundreds of likes. People were kind enough to share honest reviews about her shack.

Facebook user shares 4 pics of shack

A Facebook user, Happiness NaLibembe Mashinini, posted in a Facebook group, Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The photos of the lady's shack show how spacious it is.

The lady managed to fit a big-sized bed, a clothing cupboard and a three-seater brown couch. Click here to see the post.

South Africans discuss woman's shack

People were honest in the comments section. Netizens said she did a great job, and some suggested that she add colour to the room. Some even tried to help her arrange the living space better.

Vivian Elihle commented:

"Very nice. Love it."

Tasie Mokhonoana commented:

"I like everything besides the kitchen side - that sofa should at least be stored in one of the bedrooms. There should be a table set there or a DIY eating table with black plastic chairs for the table."

Mmaserame Dinah Mohoang commented:

"Absolutely amazing, add a touch of yellow here and there, maybe yellow cusions on the bed and on the couch or flowers."

Ntandokazi Mathebula commented:

"It's beautiful."

Kanga Wakalikha commented:

"Aluminium apartment."

Grace Gee Lebese commented:

"Very nice."

Naphy Chimpanzi commented:

"Absolutely amazing."

Noluthando Nciweni commented:

"Ke room tse kae?"

