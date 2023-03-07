Johannesburg Woman’s Shack Pics on Facebook Have Mzansi Praising Her, Elaborately Decorated Living Space a Hit
- A Johannesburg woman showed people her living quarters by posting pictures on Facebook and asking people to give their opinions
- The creative lady displayed all the furniture and decor she collected to make her shack feel homier
- TikTok users flooded the comments to give the Facebook user feedback about the way she arranged her furniture
A woman who lives in a shack showed people how she turned it into a home. Facebookers were fascinated to see how the homemaker organised her place.
The post was a hit and got hundreds of likes. People were kind enough to share honest reviews about her shack.
Facebook user shares 4 pics of shack
A Facebook user, Happiness NaLibembe Mashinini, posted in a Facebook group, Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The photos of the lady's shack show how spacious it is.
The lady managed to fit a big-sized bed, a clothing cupboard and a three-seater brown couch. Click here to see the post.
South Africans discuss woman's shack
People were honest in the comments section. Netizens said she did a great job, and some suggested that she add colour to the room. Some even tried to help her arrange the living space better.
Vivian Elihle commented:
"Very nice. Love it."
Tasie Mokhonoana commented:
"I like everything besides the kitchen side - that sofa should at least be stored in one of the bedrooms. There should be a table set there or a DIY eating table with black plastic chairs for the table."
Mmaserame Dinah Mohoang commented:
"Absolutely amazing, add a touch of yellow here and there, maybe yellow cusions on the bed and on the couch or flowers."
Ntandokazi Mathebula commented:
"It's beautiful."
Kanga Wakalikha commented:
"Aluminium apartment."
Grace Gee Lebese commented:
"Very nice."
Naphy Chimpanzi commented:
"Absolutely amazing."
Noluthando Nciweni commented:
"Ke room tse kae?"
