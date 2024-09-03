A gentleman who drove a BMW 325is was pulled over by police who thought he was part of a gangster

The authority members searched the guy's car and gave him compliments for keeping it clean

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving how the gent handled the situation

A gent who drove a BMW 325is was stopped by cops after he was mistaken for a gangster. Images: @awonke_mgwelo/ TikTok, @The Good Brigade/ Getty Images

A video showing a man who was stopped by cops while driving has made rounds on social media.

According to the TikTok user, @awonke_mgwelo, the cops thought he was part of a gangster when they stopped and searched his vehicle. A cop was captured doing his duty.

The gentleman was driving a silver gusheshe (BMW 325is). This kind of ride is known to be liked by gangster people. One could not blame the police for their thoughts that led to them stopping and searching the guy's car - lol.

Man stopped by cops because of his BWM 325is

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the guy's reaction

The video gained over 70k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Neo Legodi expressed:

"Just because you drive a BMW 325is doesn't mean you're a gangster."

@ngyenza k'phela stanned:

"Shout out to you for not fighting the cops🙏🏼."

@Globall Traders said:

"He just loved your car nothing much."

@gentlebrother24 was entertained:

"His expression sounds like appreciation, he even compliments your car 😂😂😂😂😂."

@bongumenzisandile commented:

"Good attitude vibe 😁 and respect for Police officers, Much for you too brother🥰👍."

@Sibu G shared:

"Admire leyo 😅had the same problem nge gusheshe so many times..."

@Razo said:

"I like how u handled this."

@Mntungwa Lelo Dlamini.🤍 could relate:

"They'll stop me every passing day because of the love of 325is i will never ever stop driving it.❤️🤣"

