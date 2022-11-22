Late Pretoria musician DJ Sumbody had an expensive car collection and he loved to show it off on all his social media handles

The Amapiano music producer owned a fleet of lux rides including a BMW M4, a Gusheshe and a Porsche, among other rides

The Pretoria-born Sumbody lived a lux life and owned a couple of nightclubs around the country and drove around in expensive whips just like his friend Cassper Nyovest

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

DJ Sumbody might be dead but his legacy lives on. The flamboyant Amapiano music producer lived a luxurious life and wasn't afraid to show off on his timeline.

DJ Sumbody owned lux cars including a Porsche and a BMW M4. Image: @djsumbodysa

Source: Instagram

The Ayepyep nightclubs owner was shot dead on Sunday morning in one of his lux rides. He worked hard and played hard. The Pretoria-born star drove some of the expensive rides in Mzansi.

Briefly News takes a look at some of his rides that he posted on his Instagram timeline before his untimely death.

DJ Sumbody drove many types of BMWs.Image: @djsumbodysa

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

1. DJ Sumbody shows off his Gusheshe E30 325!

Everyone knows that a Gusheshe is every gents' favoutire ride in Mzansi. The classic BMW E30 325! is driven by rich men from the towships, suburbs and many Mzansi celebs own one.

Stars such as DJ Maphorisa and Dr Musa Mthombeni are some of the A-listers who drive around in Gusheshes. DJ Sumbody also owned a Gusheshe and showed it off on his Instagram account from time to time.

2. Did DJ Sumbody own a Porsche?

ZAlebs reports that DJ Sumbody also owned a Porsche. The publication shared that the DJ was seen driving off in his lux whip after playing a set on Channel O's Lockdown House Party. The lux vehicles cost anything from R1.5 million to R2 million, reports the outlet.

3. DJ Sumbody also owned a BMW M4

DJ Sumbody loved his BMWs. The club owner also owned a BMW M4. He took to Instagram to show off the posh ride. It cost anything from R1 million to R2 million. Most of the cars he drove were systematically associated with masculinity.

The late DJ and his friend and music peer Cassper Nyovest had one thing in common, they loved cars and a lux life.

Cassper Nyovest shows off his lux rides

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is a big flex. The rapper took to social media to show off his posh whips while while holidaying in Cape Town.

The Siyathandana hitmaker posted snaps of himself posing next to his white Bentley and new white McLaren. He was at the Table Mountain in the Mother City when he took the pics. Cassper captioned his Instagram post:

"We don't run the streets, we own them!"

The rapper-turned-businessman's post inspired many of his fans. Even celebs such as Somizi reacted to Don Billiato's post. SomG said:

"Taking over the mother F city..."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News