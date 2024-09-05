A young lady working at one of the big sports retail shops took to TikTok to share what she has managed to achieve with her monthly salary

The hun highlighted a few things, including paying rent, building her mom's home and shopping

Social media users refused to believe that her salary stretched that far, as many knew approximately how much she earned

A young babe shared a few things she could do with her salary. Image @leratommadisebo

A boss babe who is determined to make her life better and the lives of her family members took time to appreciate her job on TikTok.

The retail worker, whose user name is @leratommadisebo, shared that she got an iPhone and can now take herself anywhere.

The hun knows how to budget

The lady also shared that she started a building project, trying to finish her mother's house; she also shared her residence, an apartment with a beautiful view, and that she could drink champagne and sparkling wine and go shopping.

The Sportscene salary gets questioned

Many social media users took to the lady's feed to question how she could afford the things she shared when she earned around 6K.

User @mokgalabye.matome joked:

"Lol, post that Nigerian blesser, my sister we won't judge you ❤️."

User @quuens04 addressed the negative people, adding:

" People and looking down on .couldretail employees. I worked at Edgar’s years ago, rented R2300 flat, 600 transport paid for my studies fees up to graduation and still assisted at home. Mindset will get u far."

User @eden_radebe03 shared:

"Yerr, I worked at Woolies once upon a time and I was no where near or close to this lifestyle 👀😭✋🏽."

User @linergy_za refused to believe the lady, commenting:

"Hauwa, I worked at TFG for months and I never lived this life with their salary😭."

User @lindi_299 understood what the hun meant, noting:

"It’s possible, she didn’t say she did everything in one month Haybo ppl 😳keep pushing bby gal..forward ever👏."

SA graduate in disbelief after learning of her salary

In an article previously by Briefly News, a young graduate was left in disbelief after receiving a 6K salary offer.

Members of the online community shared their own low-salary stories while motivating the babe to have patience.

