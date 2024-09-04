An unmarried woman in her early 50s took to her social media to share some of her regrets

The lady said she sometimes feels lonely coming home to an empty house because she decided not to marry and have kids

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing different views on the lady's story

A woman in her 50s reflects on her life as an unmarried woman with no kids.

A 52-year-old unmarried woman shared some advice to the younger generation. She shared some of her regrets.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @cheryl_sisoka, the woman is sitting in the comfort of her stunning home. She shared that she decided not to marry a long time ago because she was not domesticated. She also decided not to have kids because they seemed to be a lot of work.

However, with that being said. She is now at the age of 52 and sometimes coming home to an empty house is not nice, although it has its advantages at times. She encouraged the youngsters with the same mindset to be sure about their decisions.

TikTokkers share views on woman's advice

The video gained over 50k likes, with many online users sharing different views on the lady's statement.

@sentle_mm expressed:

"Being married has problems not being married has problems you just have to choose which battle you want to fight or can fight 🥲."

@Zamahlubi Radebe commented:

"I actually had the same mindset until I turned 25, I have fallen Inlove with an idea of having my own family. I am now 27 in a serious relationship and pregnant with my first baby I cant wait😍😍😍."

@Thembelihle Shezi shared:

"Married at 23 widowed at 36...impilo is unpredictable... I didn't want to be alone but here I am😢."

@snamile_nature said:

"Hi Ma Cheryl, Thank you so much for your advise. This was meant for me to watch. I’m 22 yrs now. Took a decision when I was 16 that I want no kids & marriage till today I still stand on my decision."

