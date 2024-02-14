A school teacher who bought shoes for underprivileged learners is back in the spotlight on TikTok

After her kind act, South Africans decided to donate some funds, and she used them to buy more school uniforms for her kids

She posted a video showing the clothes in her classroom, and Mzansi applauded the kind teacher

A school teacher showed off the uniforms and bags she bought with Mzansi people's donations. Image: @mrsplaatjies1

Source: TikTok

A school teacher from the Free State has become a viral sensation again for her compassionate act towards underprivileged learners.

Mzansi helps a teacher with donations

South Africans were moved by the teacher's initial kindness and decided to show their support by donating funds for additional school uniforms.

She showed what she managed to buy with the money of generous citizens on her TikTok page @mrsplaatjies1.

School uniform video spreads on TikTok

The video is gaining a lot of traction. People are amazed by the teacher's caring heart and dedication to ensuring that all her learners are presentable at school.

Watch the video below:

Donations for uniforms warms hearts

Mzansi people are praising the teacher's selfless dedication to her students. They are also thanking the kind people who helped in funding the school uniforms.

@nonhlanhla.aka.nh said:

"We need teachers like you in this world. May God bless you all the time love. What you are doing bambalwa abanje ngawe dali. ❤️"

@nonkuxhakaza wrote:

"You have inspired me to be a better teacher. May God bless you in abundance."

@rethabilephele31 mentioned:

"This is the South Africa I want to live in. God bless all those who donated. God bless all your efforts and all those who are yet to donate."

@LadyVee commented:

"This is beautiful. May all involved never lack anything in life. You guys borrowed God, he will surely return it in thousands folds.❤️❤️"

@mc76 stated:

"You are doing a great job teacher. May the almighty bless you. "

@mpho11_o'humble posted:

"I still say you are an amazing soul. God bless you."

@Khomotsochamp97 added:

"When teaching it’s your calling. ❤️"

@user586Nomvuyo said:

"Blessed is the hand that gives, your kind heart has opened doors."

Teacher buys shoes for pupils

In another article, Briefly News reported that an educator decided to buy footwear for a couple of her learners who needed them.

The teacher from Bolekehang Intermediate School, Ms Plaatjies, took to her TikTok account to share a heartwarming video showing the kids wearing their torn old shoes. One learner was wearing the usual sneakers instead of school shoes.

Source: Briefly News