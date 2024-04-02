Pearl Thusi's skills have been a hot topic since she took up DJing as a career, with many people saying she needs more practice

Recent videos from her gigs have been circulating online, and she is getting trolled and compared to other talented DJs

Some people even said that the DJ industry needs to be regulated because of the influx of female DJs

Pearl Thusi still has not convinced people that she is a good DJ. This follows her recent performance, during which she danced to her set.

Pearl Thusi's DJ skills have been called out with people making a mockery out of them. Image: @pearlthusi

Pearl Thusi's skills raises eyebrows

Media personality Pearl Thusi has been trolled once again for her ability to DJ. She has been a hot topic since she announced moving on to DJing as another source of income.

Reacting to a video posted by @MDNnewss where they captioned, "Pearl Thusi on the decks," many people said she needs more practice.

Pearl Thusi receives tough criticism online

Following the recent videos, Pearl Thusi was compared to other talented DJs, such as Uncle Waffles, with people saying she needs a bit more practice.

Some netizens have gone as far as saying that the DJ industry should be regulated due to the increasing number of female DJs entering the field.

@nkulipp:

"This is embarrassing."

@Annie_Modiba:

"Why does she look like that?"

@ronaldanele:

"Whose USB is she playing....???

@AlexMapane72804:

"Clearly she's into something I don't know what is it, but there's something."

@The_A_Wagon:

"She's enjoying this new career path."

@ishy_msipa:

"Uncle Waffles started a pandemic."

@djstago:

"The effects of Ramaphosa's economy."

@Dingswayo_N

"All I see is that she's dancing more than the audience, and she's hurting her body."

Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle impress with performance

In a previous report from Briefly News, besties DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi showed their bonds as friends during a joint performance at an event.

Netizens praised DJ Zinhle for mentoring Pearl Thusi and expressed happiness in seeing the duo play together. The video of their performance went viral, with fans celebrating their friendship and musical talents.

